Rams need to shuffle offensive line again against Patriots, but who is playing where?

It appears second-year pro Warren McClendon Jr. will start at right tackle for the Rams against the Patriots.

The Rams’ offensive line shuffle will continue on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

With right tackle Rob Havenstein out for a second consecutive game because of an ankle injury and Joe Noteboom doubtful because of an ankle injury, second-year pro Warren McClendon Jr. appears on track to start at right tackle.

Coach Sean McVay on Friday would not confirm whether McClendon would start but Noteboom did not practice this week.

“I feel good,” said McClendon, who started two games this season. “Just trying to make sure I know the game plan and have everything down.”

The Rams are coming off an embarrassing 23-15 defeat by the Miami Dolphins. The entire offense played poorly, but the line appeared to be the main issue despite the return of center Jonah Jackson, left guard Steve Avila and Noteboom, who started in place of Havenstein.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked four times and the Rams failed to establish a rushing attack.

McClendon started the season opener at Detroit because Havenstein was recovering from an ankle injury. The next week, he started at left tackle because Alaric Jackson was serving the second game of a two-game suspension and Noteboom had suffered an ankle injury in the opener.

On Nov. 3 at Seattle, he went into the game after Havenstein was injured. He has played every game on special teams.

It remains to be seen whether McVay makes another move with the line.

Before Jonah Jackson’s return against the Dolphins, rookie Beaux Limmer had started the previous seven games at center.

If Limmer were to return to the lineup, he would lead a line that could include Alaric Jackson at left tackle, Avila at left guard, Kevin Dotson at right guard and McClendon at right tackle.

Etc.

McVay said tight end Tyler Higbee, who has been rehabilitating a knee injury suffered last January in the NFC wild-card playoff defeat at Detroit, was “a couple weeks away” from returning to practice. McVay said it was “probably” the same timetable for safety John Johnson III (shoulder). ... Rams defensive back Charles Woods (ankle) also is out. Edge rusher Byron Young (knee) is questionable but expected to play. Patriots players questionable for the game include defensive linemen Daniel Ekuale (abdomen) and Jacquelin Roy (neck), linebackers Christian Ellis (abdomen) and Sione Takitaki (knee), safeties Kyle Dugger (ankle) and Marte Mapu (neck) and offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder).