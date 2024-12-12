Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Dre Greenlaw’s return could complicate things for the Rams

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw celebrates a tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams will see an unwelcome face across the line of scrimmage on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers announced Thursday afternoon that linebacker Dre Greenlaw had been activated from the practice squad to the roster.

Greenlaw, a sixth-year pro, suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl last February while running onto the field from the sideline.

Greenlaw and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner compose one of the most dynamic linebacker duos in the NFL.

“He’s just a physical player,” Stafford said of Greenlaw this week, adding, “[He’s] coming back off of a tough injury that you don’t want to see anybody have. It’s a testament to him and the work that he’s put in to be back where he is right now.

“[He’s] ready to probably step out and play some. He’s an emotional leader and a physical leader for that team. I’m sure it’ll be a big boost for them.”