Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Dre Greenlaw’s return could complicate things for the Rams
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams will see an unwelcome face across the line of scrimmage on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.
The 49ers announced Thursday afternoon that linebacker Dre Greenlaw had been activated from the practice squad to the roster.
Greenlaw, a sixth-year pro, suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl last February while running onto the field from the sideline.
Greenlaw and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner compose one of the most dynamic linebacker duos in the NFL.
“He’s just a physical player,” Stafford said of Greenlaw this week, adding, “[He’s] coming back off of a tough injury that you don’t want to see anybody have. It’s a testament to him and the work that he’s put in to be back where he is right now.
“[He’s] ready to probably step out and play some. He’s an emotional leader and a physical leader for that team. I’m sure it’ll be a big boost for them.”
The Rams have won two games in a row, are over .500 for the first time this season and, with three games against NFC West teams remaining, a playoff berth is within their sights.
Two weeks ago, the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers appeared as if they might be the Rams’ most favorable division matchup. Not anymore. The 49ers are coming off a 38-13 victory over the Chicago Bears and almost certainly will continue to scrap.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-42 victory over the Buffalo Bills, extending to four his streak of games without an interception.