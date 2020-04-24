Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams

Rams sign Leonard Floyd and A’Shawn Robinson to new contracts

Chicago Bears edge rusher Leonard Floyd celebrates.
The Rams agreed to terms with former Chicago Bears edge rusher Leonard Floyd at the start of free agency in March.
(Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
April 24, 2020
12:29 PM
Edge rusher Leonard Floyd and defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson, who agreed to terms with the Rams in March, have signed contracts, the team announced Friday.

Neither player has taken a team physical, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The team created salary-cap space, in part, by restructuring the $134-million deal quarterback Jared Goff signed before last season.

Goff said last week that he was open to a restructure.

“I’m all for it,” he said. “I don’t see why not. It doesn’t change anything for me and it helps the team out.”

The Rams signed Floyd to replace Dante Fowler, who amassed 11½ sacks last season. Fowler signed a $45-million free-agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Floyd, 27, received a one-year, $10-million contract, according to Spotrac.com. New Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was Floyd’s position coach with the Chicago Bears in 2017 and 2018. Floyd had seven sacks as a rookie in 2016, but never more than four and a half in the next three seasons.

The Rams pursued Robinson, 25, to fill what they thought would be a void left by the departure of Michael Brockers. But Brockers’ free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens fell through and he re-signed with the Rams.

Robinson received a two-year, $17-million contract that includes $9.5 million in guarantees, according to Overthecap.com. Robinson, a second-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2016, started a combined 16 games in the last two seasons.

Rams
