Rams get reminder that the pressure’s on them to bring L.A. championship trifecta

After the Dodgers won their first World Series title since 1988, Rams quarterback Jared Goff sent outfielders Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger congratulatory text messages.

To Goff’s surprise, Bellinger responded.

“He said, ‘It’s your turn now,’” Goff said Wednesday during a videoconference with the reporters. “And I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

With the Lakers winning the NBA title on Oct. 11 and the Dodgers following with a championship 16 days later, the pressure is now seemingly on the Rams.

Advertisement

“It would be good to make that a little three-peat with us involved,” Goff said.

The Rams are 5-2 heading into Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins (3-3) in Miami.

“You’ve got to be great to be relevant” in Los Angeles, coach Sean McVay said.

Advertisement

McVay grew up in Atlanta as a Braves fan, but said he was rooting for the Dodgers when the teams faced each other this month in the playoffs.

New kicker Kai Forbath, who played at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High and UCLA, said he grew up as a Dodgers season ticket holder and as a Kobe Bryant fan.

“I had a lot of friends text last night joking around, saying “Well, it’s the Rams — you’ve got to hit the trifecta.’

“So a little added pressure but that would be amazing for the city too.”