Soccer on TV: Barcelona looks to claim fourth title in five seasons

The league races in France and Italy ended last week with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus both securing titles they effectively won weeks ago. Barcelona can join them by wrapping up the Spanish championship Saturday, highlighting the top televised games from Europe this weekend.
La Liga: Barcelona can clinch its fourth title in five seasons with a win over visiting Levante on Saturday (BeIN Sports en Espanol, 11:30 a.m. PT). Or Barcelona could take the field for that game already wearing the crown if second-place Atletico Madrid loses its match with Real Valladolid earlier Saturday (BeIN Sports, 7 a.m. PT). If both Barcelona and Atletico draw, that would also be enough to put the defending champs over the top. Both Levante and Real Valladolid also have something to play for since each are within three points of the relegation zone with four games to play.
EPL: Just a point separates defending champion Manchester City and second-place Liverpool, which hasn’t won a title in the Premier League era. The Reds will go first this weekend, playing host Friday to last-place Huddersfield Town, which was relegated with six games to play. (NBCSN, Universo, noon, PT). City, which won its cross-town derby with Manchester United on Wednesday, travels to Burnley on Sunday for its second match in five days (NBCSN, Universo, 6 a.m. PT). City is 6-0-1 in its last seven games with the Clarets. There is also an individual battle brewing involving the league’s top two teams since City’s Sergio Aguero and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are tied with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the league scoring lead with 19 goals apiece.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund can go back atop the German table – if only for a day – with a win over visiting Schalke on Saturday (FS2, Univision, 6:30 a.m. PT). But defending champion Bayern Munich can hold serve Sunday with a win at Nuremberg (FS2, 9 a.m. PT). A Schalke victory would condemn Nuremberg to relegation no matter what Nuremberg does Sunday vs. Bayern.