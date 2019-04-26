Soccer on TV: Barcelona looks to claim fourth title in five seasons

La Liga: Barcelona can clinch its fourth title in five seasons with a win over visiting Levante on Saturday (BeIN Sports en Espanol, 11:30 a.m. PT). Or Barcelona could take the field for that game already wearing the crown if second-place Atletico Madrid loses its match with Real Valladolid earlier Saturday (BeIN Sports, 7 a.m. PT). If both Barcelona and Atletico draw, that would also be enough to put the defending champs over the top. Both Levante and Real Valladolid also have something to play for since each are within three points of the relegation zone with four games to play.