Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

EPL: With Manchester City likely to extend its six-game EPL winning streak when it plays relegation-bound Fulham on Saturday (NBCSN, Universo, 5:30 a.m. PDT), Liverpool figures to drop back to second in the league standings before taking the pitch at Anfield on Sunday against third-place Tottenham (NBCSN, Telemundo, 8 a.m.) But the Reds are working on a streak of their own, having gone unbeaten in their last 10 EPL games. Tottenham, on the other hand, hasn’t won an EPL match since Feb. 10 and has won just once in its last 24 league visits to Anfield. It could lose its hold on a Champions League berth without a result there Sunday.