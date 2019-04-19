Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

EPL: Manchester City and Tottenham are likely tired of one another since the two will be meeting Saturday for the third time in 11 days (NBCSN, Universo, 4:30 a.m. PDT). The first two meetings came in Champions League play, with each side winning once but Tottenham advancing on away goals. That will likely have City looking for revenge in Saturday’s EPL match in Manchester, where it has lost just once this season. City has won its last nine league matches while Tottenham has won just two of its last seven. City’s Sergio Aguero is tied for the EPL scoring lead with 19 goals while Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen is the co-leader in assists with 12.