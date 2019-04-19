Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

Paris Saint-Germain can end the league race in France, but there is little separating the top teams in Germany and England as those competitions enter the final stretch.
Ligue 1: There are multiple scenarios that would give Paris Saint-Germain its sixth French title in seven seasons Sunday, but the one PSG favors features a win over visiting Monaco, the only other team to win the French first division since 2013 (BeIN Sports, noon PDT). PSG, which entered the weekend with a 17-point lead over second-place Lille, can also claim the trophy with a draw of its own or a Lille loss or draw at Toulouse earlier Sunday.
Bundesliga: Defending champion Bayern Munich holds a one-point lead over second-place Borussia Dortmund atop the German table with five games remaining, leaving it no room for error Saturday when it plays host to Werder Bremen, a team it has beaten in their last nine meetings (FS1, Fox Deportes, 6:30 a.m. PDT). Dortmund will be watching that one as part of its preparation for Sunday’s road match at Freiburg (FS1, UDN, 6:30 a.m. PDT). Dortmund is 13-0-2 against Freiburg in their last 15 league matches.
EPL: Manchester City and Tottenham are likely tired of one another since the two will be meeting Saturday for the third time in 11 days (NBCSN, Universo, 4:30 a.m. PDT). The first two meetings came in Champions League play, with each side winning once but Tottenham advancing on away goals. That will likely have City looking for revenge in Saturday’s EPL match in Manchester, where it has lost just once this season. City has won its last nine league matches while Tottenham has won just two of its last seven. City’s Sergio Aguero is tied for the EPL scoring lead with 19 goals while Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen is the co-leader in assists with 12.