The Sports Report: U.S. survives tough match against France

Howdy, my name is Houston Mitchell and France is gone. Next is England. Is this soccer or a game of “Risk?”

Women’s World Cup

In a match that should have been the World Cup final and not a quarterfinal, the U.S. got two goals from Megan Rapinoe and held off a tough, impressive team from France to advance to the World Cup semifinals with a 2-1 victory in Paris.

“In a World Cup, you need to be able to win pretty and win dirty,” defender Becky Sauerbrunn said. And sometimes you just have to put in a hard shift.

“Tonight was one of those nights were you put in a hard shift.”

The U.S. now has a 10-game winning streak in World Cup play.

Rapinoe’s first goal came in the fifth minute on a free kick through traffic and the second an hour later when Rapinoe, trailing the play, scooped up a pass that had evaded Sam Mewis in the center of the box and blasted it into the lower left corner.

“We play with a lot of heart and a lot of guts,” defender Kelley O’Hara said. “We can be blue collar if we need to be. Trust me.”

Wendie Renard scored for France in the 81st minute, and the host country’s team applied a lot of late pressure but could not score the tying goal.

Playing before a hometown crowd of 45,595, the largest of this World Cup, the French outshot the U.S. 20-10 and had the ball 60% of the time. The U.S. had dominated both statistics in its first four games here.

“The surge of momentum from the fans, at times it was tsunami,” U.S. coach Jill Ellis said.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be in some pretty amazing, amazing games,” added Sauerbrunn. “But I’ll put this top 10.”

Helene Elliott: U.S. win over France a testament of greater things to come for soccer

Quarterfinal results/schedule (PDT)

Thursday’s result

England 3, Norway 0

Friday’s result

United States 2, France 1

Today’s schedule

Italy vs. Netherlands, 6 a.m., FS1

Germany vs. Sweden, 9:30 a.m., FS1

Semifinals (PDT)

Tuesday

England vs. U.S., noon, Fox

Wednesday

Italy/Netherlands winner vs. Germany/Sweden winner, noon, FS1

Third-place game

July 6, 8 a.m., Fox

Final

July 7, 8 a.m., Fox

Odds and ends

