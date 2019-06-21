Women’s World Cup reaches knockout phase with few surprises

The attendance numbers at this World Cup have, so far, been lagging: Through the 36 games of the group stage, average attendance was 18,498, lower than in any of the last five Women’s World Cups. The only previous 52-game tournament, the one played in Canada four years ago, drew an overall attendance of 1.35 million and an average of 26,029 per game, although that figure is misleading because the first 24 games of group stage were played as doubleheaders with the same attendance counted for both games.