Soccer on TV: Top games in Europe to watch this weekend

If recent form is any indication, European scoring leader Robert Lewandowski could have a big day Saturday when second-place Bayern Munich visits Frankfurt, which has had trouble keeping the ball out of its own net. In England, Manchester United has turned things around after a poor start but will have to prove that’s not a fluke when it meets Bournemouth, highlighting the top TV games from Europe this weekend:

Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski has been unstoppable this season, scoring 19 times in 13 games in all competition, with at least one goal in all nine of his league games. He figures to add to those totals Saturday when he leads Bayern Munich (5-1-3) into Frankfurt to face an Eintracht team (4-3-2) that has given up 14 goals in Bundesliga play, most of any team in the top half of the table (FS1, TUDN, UniMas7:30 a.m. PT). Bayern’s last loss to Eintracht in league play came in March 2010. It is 13-0-3 in the 16 matches since.

EPL: Who would have thought an early season matchup between Manchester United, the most dominant team in Premier League history, and Bournemouth, playing just its fifth season in the top flight of English football, would be consequential? But 10 games into their schedules the teams will enter Saturday’s game (NBCSN, Universo, 5:30 a.m. PT) tied with 13 points and identical 3-3-4 records in the middle of the table. They are headed in different directions, though, with United unbeaten in its last four in all competition while the Cherries are winless in their last five. On Sunday, two other struggling teams meet when Tottenham (3-4-3 and 11th in the table), which didn’t win an EPL game in October, invades Goodison Park to meet Everton (3-6-1), a loser in five of its last six in league play (NBCSN, Telemundo, 8:30 a.m. PT).