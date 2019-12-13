Soccer on TV: What to watch this weekend

Manchester City might soon be left playing for little more than pride in the Premier League while the two traditional leaders once again share a seat atop the Spanish table. Although it’s still early in Italy, Inter Milan is already throwing a scare into Juventus, entering the weekend with a chance to extend its lead in Serie A, highlighting the best TV games from Europe this weekend.

EPL: It’s almost time for Manchester City (10-4-2), the two-time defending champion, to concede in the Premier League race; it enters the weekend trailing unbeaten Liverpool by 14 points. Arsenal (5-4-7) , meanwhile, finds itself far closer to the relegation zone than to the top of the table heading into Sunday’s match with City (NBCSN, Telemundo, 8:30 a.m. PST). The Gunners have lost just once in three tries since sacking manager Unai Emery and replacing him on an interim basis with Freddie Ljungberg.

La Liga: The top of the Spanish table looks much like it has for the last decade, with Barcelona and Real Madrid even at 34 points and separated by just two in goal differential. Barcelona (11-3-1), which holds that narrow lead, will try to extend it Saturday (BeIN Sport, 7 a.m. PST) when it travels to Real Sociedad (8-5-3), a team it hasn’t lost to since 2016. Barcelona has lost just one of its last 15 games in all competitions behind Lionel Messi, who leads the league in goals (12) and is second in assists (5). Another win would put the pressure on Real Madrid (10-1-4), which travels to Valencia (7-4-5) on Sunday (BeIN Sports, noon PST). Madrid has lost one of its last 16.

Serie A: Is Inter Milan simply keeping the seats warm for Juventus atop the Italian table or are we witnessing a changing of the guard in Serie A? Inter (12-1-2) leads Juventus (11-1-3), the eight-time defending league champion, by two points heading into its game on Sunday (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, 11:45 a.m. PST) at Fiorentina (4-7-4).