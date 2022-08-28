Advertisement
Daniel Aguirre and ‘Chicharito’ lead Galaxy to victory over Revolution

Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, shown playing against Charlotte FC in March, scored in a 2-1 win over the New England Revolution on Sunday.
Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — 

Daniel Aguirre and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored goals in the first 15 minutes and the Galaxy held on for a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Sunday.

Aguirre took a pass from Hernández and scored in the fourth minute to give the Galaxy (11-11-4) an early lead. Hernandez scored 11 minutes later to make it 2-0. Ricard Puig Marti picked up an assist on Hernandez’s team-high 12th goal of the season. Aguirre’s netter was his first.

New England (8-9-10) didn’t score until Carles Gil found the net in the 82nd minute. Tommy McNamara assisted on Gil’s sixth goal this season.

Jonathan Bond had seven saves for the Galaxy. Djordje Petrovic saved three shots for the Revolution.

The Galaxy ended a four-game losing streak on the road and handed the Revolution its first home loss in its last 10 matches and just its fifth defeat in the past 30 at home.

