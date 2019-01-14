The Sports Report: Chargers play like a team from San Diego

Howdy everyone, and welcome to the new and, hopefully, improved Los Angeles Times daily sports newsletter. We’ll still be coming to you seven days a week, but instead of letting a computer pick the stories and write soulless, drab, boring copy to go with those stories, we instead will have an actual human being pick the stories and write soulless, drab, boring copy. My name is Houston Mitchell, writer of the award-winning Dodgers Dugout newsletter (note: award was given to me by my mom for finally accomplishing something with my life). I’ll be your host for the newsletter (please stop booing), and I hope to make it a bit more reader interactive as the days go by.