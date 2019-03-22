The Sports Report: Clay Matthews comes home

Imagine growing up a big football fan in Los Angeles, but with no home team to cheer for (OK, a lot of us can imagine that). But then imagine being good enough at football that you go from a star at USC to playing for a Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers. Then, near the end of your time with Green Bay, the Rams move back to Los Angeles and you play against them at the Coliseum, stirring thoughts of what could have been. When the Packers decide to part ways with you, who are you going to turn to first?