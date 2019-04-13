The Sports Report: Rob Pelinka forces Luke Walton out

The Lakers situation is somewhat similar, except we don’t have a President Nixon. Magic Johnson was supposed to fire Luke Walton. He quit. Team owner Jeanie Buss sits in the White House, I mean, the front office, and says how much she likes Luke. On his way out the door, Magic take what some believe are veiled shots at Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. The next day, off the record, GMs and agents from around the NBA talk about how much they dislike Pelinka. On Friday, Pelinka fires Walton. There is an outpouring of support from around the league and from a section of the Lakers fanbase for Walton. We would say this ruins Pelinka’s chances to make the Supreme Court, but that pushes the entire analogy to its breaking point.