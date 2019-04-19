The Sports Report: Natural order of things restored, Warriors beat Clippers

So you can catch up with the Dodgers, let’s give them a featured spot today as we all can reflect on what it’s like to be Julio Urias. We’ve all been there at one point in our career. For example, let’s say I do a bang-up job on this newsletter while Houston is playing a game of “Where in the world is Houston Mitchell?” And, remember this is one of those fanciful “Game of Thrones” scenarios with no attempt at reality.