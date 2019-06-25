The Sports Report: U.S. gets lucky against Spain

“I kind of went into this season wanting this one,” Williams said. “In years past I just played and lived with whatever happened. I wanted this one. I felt like this one was going to be a legacy piece. If I was going to go out of the game and be considered a sixth man and have that be my M.O., I wanted to tie Jamal. I wanted to be at the top of Mount Rushmore with him. This year it was more focused on going out there and getting this one.”