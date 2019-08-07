Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sports

An explanation has emerged for Antonio Brown’s nasty feet: frostbite

Antonio Brown
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, shown at a news conference March 13, hasn’t been able to practice much during training camp after reportedly misuing a cryotherapy chamber.
(Ben Margot / Associated Press )
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Aug. 7, 2019
10:09 AM
Antonio Brown needs to cover his feet.

That’s advice the Oakland Raiders receiver should take now — we really don’t need to see those nasty things on social media ever again — and it’s something he also should have done last month, when he reportedly used a cryotherapy chamber without proper footwear.

Multiple media reports are saying that the mysterious foot injury that has prevented Brown from practicing during much of training camp so far is frostbite.

Cryotherapy involves the use of sub-zero temperatures for medical purposes. Some athletes use the treatment for muscle soreness or other ailments as an alternative to more uncomfortable options, such as ice baths.

But because the air temperature in a cryotherapy chamber can reach nearly 150 degrees below zero, proper clothing is essential.

Otherwise you might end up looking like this:

Yikes!

Brown has seen at least one foot specialist and hasn’t practiced since July 30. He is considered day-to-day by the Raiders.

Sports
Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
