An explanation has emerged for Antonio Brown’s nasty feet: frostbite

Antonio Brown needs to cover his feet.

That’s advice the Oakland Raiders receiver should take now — we really don’t need to see those nasty things on social media ever again — and it’s something he also should have done last month, when he reportedly used a cryotherapy chamber without proper footwear.

Multiple media reports are saying that the mysterious foot injury that has prevented Brown from practicing during much of training camp so far is frostbite.

Cryotherapy involves the use of sub-zero temperatures for medical purposes. Some athletes use the treatment for muscle soreness or other ailments as an alternative to more uncomfortable options, such as ice baths.

Advertisement

But because the air temperature in a cryotherapy chamber can reach nearly 150 degrees below zero, proper clothing is essential.

Otherwise you might end up looking like this:

Yikes!

Advertisement

Brown has seen at least one foot specialist and hasn’t practiced since July 30. He is considered day-to-day by the Raiders.