L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts who will win Giants-Patriots game Thursday

NFL Thursday

N.Y. GIANTS (2-3) AT

NEW ENGLAND (5-0)

TV: 5:15 p.m. PDT, Ch. 11, NFL

Line: Patriots by 17

Over/Under: 41 1/2

Sam Farmer’s pick: The banged-up Giants are shorthanded and have a rookie quarterback. More than ever they need a healthy Saquon Barkley to play keep away from Tom Brady, but that’s a tall order against these Patriots. Patriots 31, Giants 17

Troy Aikman says: It might be better that Daniel Jones is playing the Patriots on a short week. The more time you give Bill Belichick, the harder it’s going to be on you. Rookie quarterbacks are 0-11 against Belichick in Foxborough.

Joe Buck says: It’s just remarkable what Belichick and Tom Brady have done. It’s stunning that Brady came before Eli Manning, now has outlasted Eli Manning, and is still the favorite to go to and win a Super Bowl.