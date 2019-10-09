Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts who will win Giants-Patriots game Thursday

New Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones, left, talks with Eli Manning, the former starter and two-time Super Bowl champion.
(Getty Images)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Oct. 9, 2019
2:22 PM
NFL Thursday

N.Y. GIANTS (2-3) AT
NEW ENGLAND (5-0)

TV: 5:15 p.m. PDT, Ch. 11, NFL
Line: Patriots by 17
Over/Under: 41 1/2

Sam Farmer’s pick: The banged-up Giants are shorthanded and have a rookie quarterback. More than ever they need a healthy Saquon Barkley to play keep away from Tom Brady, but that’s a tall order against these Patriots. Patriots 31, Giants 17

Troy Aikman says: It might be better that Daniel Jones is playing the Patriots on a short week. The more time you give Bill Belichick, the harder it’s going to be on you. Rookie quarterbacks are 0-11 against Belichick in Foxborough.

Joe Buck says: It’s just remarkable what Belichick and Tom Brady have done. It’s stunning that Brady came before Eli Manning, now has outlasted Eli Manning, and is still the favorite to go to and win a Super Bowl.

Sam Farmer
