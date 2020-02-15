Complete coverage: NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago

-
Zion Williamson had 14 points and dazzled spectators during a 151-131 victory by the U.S. Team. Miles Bridges, though, was selected most valuable player.
The blessing in disguise for Brandon Ingram after discovery of a blood clot in his shoulder was that it forced him into a routine. Now he’s an All-Star.
When asked what advice he had for young basketball players, LeBron James emphasized not only hard work, but also passion.
Here’s some of what went down during NBA All-Star 2020 media day at United Center in Chicago.
Dwight Howard discusses how a dunking contest at Venice Beach inspired him this season and his favorite memories of Kobe Bryant.
Former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi was among the notable names attending Michael Jordan’s 57th birthday party during NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago.
Lakers star Anthony Davis was open to talking about his signature flavor of Ruffles potato chips at NBA All-Star weekend, but no one seemed interested.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about his time with Kobe Bryant and what made him so special.
NBA players, including Zion Williamson and Trae Young, get the chance to work alongside former President Obama at charity event.