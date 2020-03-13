NBA stars pledge money to support arena workers during coronavirus shutdown

From NBA veterans to its most exciting rookie, players around the league are using their wealth and profile to try to help arena workers affected by the coronavirus.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Zion Williamson, has lived up to the hype in his first 19 games, averaging 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while making almost 59% of his shots.

He did something Friday to justify his star status.

“My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days,” Williamson wrote on Instagram. “This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis.”

Advertisement

His donation was one of a handful of pledges made by NBA stars to help ease the financial burden on the ushers, security personnel, vendors and maintenance workers affected by pro sports closing its doors during the COVID-19 crisis.

Cleveland forward Kevin Love was the first high-profile NBA star to promise aid, with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo following his lead on Friday, donating $100,000 to help staff at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

“Love This!!!” Love tweeted after Antetokounmpo’s announcement. “Take care of the people who take care of you!!!”

Love This!!! Take care of the people who take care of you!!! https://t.co/iV89gE4yVI — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 13, 2020

Advertisement

Former Clipper Blake Griffin made the same pledge to the staff at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

“Well done BG,” Love tweeted. “Big time.”

Well Done BG. Big time. https://t.co/YIIVsaXLLV — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 13, 2020

Love, who has publicly shared his battles with anxiety, shared tips for coping with the uncertainty related to COVID-19 and the rapidly changing situation from Dr. Michelle Craske of UCLA on his Instagram on Thursday.

“We are all in this together,” Love posted. “Let’s do our part to help those that need it most, especially if that person is yourself.”