Letters: Greed is the ultimate ticket in baseball

Citing MLB policy, the Dodgers and Angels are not refunding cash for unplayed games. Policy? In the midst of one of the worst pandemics the world has known, when unemployment numbers in this country may hit record highs, and the MLB wants to sit on people’s money because of “policy.” I’m appalled. Has baseball truly become just a game of rich players and teams? People are dying by the thousands, people have (and continue) to lose jobs, and the MLB wants to rely on “Policy?” I’ve gone to my last Dodgers and Angels game. Three strikes and they’re out.

Doug Bello

Pasadena

::

I just read that my Dodger tickets for the game “suspended” this week will not be refunded. I also read that the Dodgers franchise is the third most valuable team in sports, behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees.

Go ahead and keep my money, I guess you need it. But I am not sure I will be contributing to the record attendance or buying any grilled Dodger dogs any time soon.

Neil Erickson

Los Angeles

::

The Dodgers and MLB have cast the final blow that makes my decision not to attend another Dodger game an easy one. I’m 73 and have been a Dodgers fan since they arrived in 1958. I’ve shared season tickets with friends for years. I’ve attended Dodgers fantasy camps and have had the opportunity to play in games at Dodger Stadium. I’ve squeezed into seats that were purposefully constructed for small people to accommodate placement of more seats. With that said, Dodgers and MLB, if you are so cheap that you intend to retain for one extra minute the hard-earned money of your loyal fans for games that aren’t being played, shame on you! I’m guessing that if games are played in Arizona that their fans will be expected to attend those games under current Major League policy. Dodgers and MLB, in good conscience, I cannot support this business practice. I’m done.

Denis Robinson

Winnetka

::

As a 20-plus-year Dodgers season ticket holder, I too have a substantial amount of ticket money in COVID-19 limbo with the Dodgers. My sales agent has reached out to express hope and good thoughts for my family’s well being, but no mention of ticket refunds. And you know what? That’s OK by me. We are in an unprecedented situation in which Major League Baseball stepped up to the plate and immediately supported the early concepts of social distancing and fan safety by doing the right thing, eliminating the potential for large crowd gatherings and infection. If they haven’t figured out a way forward, I’m content to give them the same space I’m giving the rest of the world to optimistically see how our world situation plays out.

Jon Gottlieb

North Hollywood

::

Thousands of people furloughed or laid off, their income either reduced or vanished. Businesses are closed. Yet the extremely wealthy, soulless owners of the Dodgers refuse to refund fans who paid for tickets for games not played. No one should be surprised. No one should forget their heartless greed.

Mel Frohman

Los Angeles



UCLA missed shot

Ziaire Williams’ signing with Stanford is a serious blow to UCLA even though it won’t translate onto the court. Williams is a raw talent and probably won’t have much impact as a one-and-done player, but UCLA had a chance to sign a local kid who was rated among the top five prospects nationwide. The inability of coach Mick Cronin to get it done has further sullied UCLA’s reputation and consideration as a factor on the national recruiting stage. Next year’s team will hardly be hurt, but the long-term ramifications of failing to sign a top tier talent right in their own backyard might be huge.

Allan Kandel

Los Angeles



Mallory a hero

Bill Plaschke’s article on World War II veteran Ken Mallory was a grand slam!! As the 95-year-old Mallory states, “I don’t think I’m a hero. I’m just a guy who did his job.” I think being humble and modest is just in the genes of his generation.

My hope is that we will overcome this COVID-19 virus sooner than later, life resumes to some kind of normalcy, and the Dodgers get an opportunity to honor and recognize this true American hero. Mr. Mallory thanks for your service to our country.

Chris Sorce

Fountain Valley

No crying in baseball

Regarding “Baseball with no fans? Fauci says it is possible,” as a 20-year Navy vet with many multi-month deployments, I find the crybaby attitude of multi-million dollar players (Clayton Kershaw) saying, “but I won’t be able to see my family for four and a half months” extremely selfish.

The reason they get paid what they do is America sees baseball as a major part of American culture. These multi-millionaires complaining that their sacrifice of family time is too much to ask for, yet honor men like Ken Mallory, is extreme hypocrisy. These professional athletes need to step up and give America some relief. We ask, and many Americans step up, to serve our nation for the greater good. Bringing baseball back is one way to get our culture back on the road to recovery.



UCLA at home

Mayor Garcetti surely must realize even by implementing social distancing measures among fans at sporting events and canceling all public gatherings of 250 people or more, UCLA will still be able to play its home football games.

Steve Ross

Beverly Hills

