Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts winner of Broncos-Jets game Thursday

Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien prepares to throw a pass.
Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien might be utilizing an up-tempo offense against the Jets on Thursday.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Sep. 30, 2020
12:50 PM
Share


NFL Thursday

DENVER (0-3) AT
N.Y. JETS (0-3)

TV: 5:20 p.m. PDT, NFL Network.
Line: Broncos by 1.
Over/under: 40.
Sam Farmer’s pick: Denver’s defense is decent against bad teams, and the Jets fill the bill — they are awful. Watch for Broncos to run a hurry-up offense with Brett Rypien and nickel and dime the Jets with short passes. Denver has surrendered 13 sacks in the last two weeks. BRONCOS 16, JETS 13

Sports

Winless Jets making case for Adam Gase to be first NFL coach fired this season

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore (23) sacks New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Sports

Winless Jets making case for Adam Gase to be first NFL coach fired this season

The winless Jets have had a slew of injuries, but that is a part of the NFL and New York doesn’t appear to have the tools to turn the season around. Does that cost coach Adam Gase his job?

Sports
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement