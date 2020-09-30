L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts winner of Broncos-Jets game Thursday
NFL Thursday
DENVER (0-3) AT
N.Y. JETS (0-3)
TV: 5:20 p.m. PDT, NFL Network.
Line: Broncos by 1.
Over/under: 40.
Sam Farmer’s pick: Denver’s defense is decent against bad teams, and the Jets fill the bill — they are awful. Watch for Broncos to run a hurry-up offense with Brett Rypien and nickel and dime the Jets with short passes. Denver has surrendered 13 sacks in the last two weeks. BRONCOS 16, JETS 13
The winless Jets have had a slew of injuries, but that is a part of the NFL and New York doesn’t appear to have the tools to turn the season around. Does that cost coach Adam Gase his job?
