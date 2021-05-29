Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Mark Eaton, Utah Jazz shot-blocking giant, dies at 64

Former NBA centers Bill Walton, left, and Mark Eaton talk before a Utah-Arizona college basketball game.
Former NBA centers Bill Walton, left, and Mark Eaton talk before the Utah-Arizona college basketball game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 27, 2016.
(George Frey / Associated Press)
By Tim Reynolds
Share

Mark Eaton, the 7-foot-4 shot-blocking king who twice was the NBA’s defensive player of the year during a career spent entirely with the Utah Jazz, has died. He was 64.

The team announced his death Saturday but did not give a cause or details, saying only that it was “unexpected.”

The Jazz described him in a statement as an “enduring figure in our franchise history” who had a “significant impact in the community after his basketball career.”

The center led the league in blocks per game four times and his average of 5.6 per contest in 1984-85 remains the highest average since the NBA started officially tracking that statistic.

Advertisement

Eaton’s career blocks average of 3.51 per game is the best in NBA history, and his career happened almost by accident. He was working as an auto mechanic in 1977 when a community college basketball coach persuaded him to enroll. From there, he went to UCLA, and his stint with the Jazz followed.

“I had an unusual background,” Eaton said for a story published on the Jazz website two years ago. “It’s an unlikely story to be sure. I basically came into the NBA with two years of junior college experience and sat on the bench at UCLA for two years. And Frank Layden gave me a chance and the team was in a space where they could afford to let me make some mistakes out there and get my feet underneath me. It worked out well for both of us.”

Tommy Lasorda, shown in 1990, won two World Series titles as manager of the Dodgers.
1/27
Tommy Lasorda, who in 20 years as the Dodgers’ manager won two World Series championships, four National League pennants and eight division titles, died of a heart attack at 93.  (Richard Drew / Associated Press)
German illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher of the performing duo Siegfried & Roy.
2/27
Siegfried Fischbacher, the blond half of the wildly successful big-cat illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy,d ied of pancreatic cancer at his home in the desert. He was 81.  (Fabian Bimmer / Associated Press)
Casino magnate and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson.
3/27
Sheldon Adelson, billionaire casino owner and Republican mega-donor, died in Malibu from complications related to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 87.  (Laura Rauch / Associated Press)
Rose Matsui Ochi.
4/27
Rose Matsui Ochi, a trailblazing Los Angeles attorney who tapped far-flung political networks from City Hall to Congress in her fierce advocacy of civil rights, criminal justice reform and Japanese American causes, died at 81after being diagnosed with a second bout of COVID-19, which exacerbated existing health problems.  (Family photo)
Former City Councilman Tom LaBonge was an ardent Los Angeles booster.
5/27
Former L.A. Councilman Tom LaBonge, known to many as ‘Mr. Los Angeles,’ died at 67. LaBonge served on the City Council from 2001 to 2015.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector.
6/27
Phil Spector, music producer convicted of murder, died at 81 after contracting COVID-19. He was 81.  (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
Dodgers pitching great Don Sutton.
7/27
Don Sutton, the Hall of Fame pitcher whose uniform number was the last one retired by the Dodgers, died at his Rancho Mirage home after what a Hall of Fame statement said was “a long battle with cancer.” He was 75.  (Associated Press)
Hank Aaron holds a the ball he hit for his 715th career home run in 1974, breaking Babe Ruth's hallowed record.
8/27
Hank Aaron, the legendary baseball player broke Babe Ruth’s home run record, died at age 86.  (Bob Daugherty / Associated Press)
After 25 years on CNN and more than 50 years in broadcasting, Larry King is finally hung up the mike. But one doesn't spend that much time on TV without a few memorable, awkward or truly bizarre moments. Here are a few of the suspendered one's highlights during his time on cable news. RELATED: - Larry King announces he is ending his prime-time CNN show
9/27
In a career that spanned half a century, Larry King became one of the most famous talk show hosts. He died at age 87.  (Rose M. Prouser / Associated Press)
10/27
Cloris Leachman, who won an Oscar for her role in the bleak coming-of-age movie “The Last Picture Show” and Emmy awards during a prolific television career that stretched back to “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died at her home in Encinitas. She was 94.  ()
Cicely Tyson poses with her Emmy statuettes at the annual Emmy Awards presentation in 1974
11/27
Cicely Tyson‘s career spanned seven decades with works such as “Sounder” and “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”  (Associated Press)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: SOPHIE performs at Heaven on March 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
12/27
Sophie, innovative producer and musician and trans icon, died at age 34.  (Burak Cingi / Redferns)
Dianne Durham, 15, of Gary, Ind., right, signs autographs after winning the women's title.
13/27
Dianne Durham, the first Black woman to win a USA Gymnastics national championship, died in Chicago following a short illness. She was 52.  (Lisa Genesen / Associated Press)
***SUNDAY CALENDAR STORY FOR JANUARY 19, 2013. DO NOT USE PRIOR TO PUBLICATION********** BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2014: Actor Christopher Plummer is photographed at the Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (a Four Season Hotel) in Beverly Hills, CA, Friday, January 10, 2014. ( Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times )
14/27
A bankable and widely respected stage and film actor for half a century, Christopher Plummer died at his home in Connecticut. He was 91.  (Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times)
Publisher Larry Flynt in his Beverly Hills office in 2017.
15/27
Beset with health issues since being shot by a white supremacist as he was arriving for a 1978 obscenity trial in Georgia, Larry Flynt died of heart failure at his Hollywood Hills home. Flynt was 78.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actor Hal Holbrook at the 58th Annual ACE Eddie Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
16/27
Hal Holbrook, the actor best known for his amazingly accurate portrayal of Mark Twain in the renowned one-man show he performed on stages for more than five decades, died at age 95.  (John Shearer / WireImage)
FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Mary Wilson, a former member of The Supremes, is escorted after singing the national anthem before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals in Detroit. Wilson died in Las Vegas, publicist Jay Schwartz told KABC-TV. When she died and other details weren’t immediately clear. She was 76. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
17/27
Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76. Wilson died at her home in Las Vegas  (Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)
Chargers Philip Rivers, left, looks on as coach Marty Schottenheimer is dunked with water after his 200th NFL win against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 31, 2006, at Qualcomm Stadium.
18/27
Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football, has died at age 77.  (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson.
19/27
Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson, a Pro Bowl player with the Chargers and Buccaneers, was found dead in a Florida hotel room. Jackson was 38.  (Chris Park / Associated Press)
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh sits at his desk at Talk Radio 700 KSEV during the Republican National Convention in Houston. (Photo by © Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)
20/27
In poor health for years, Rush Limbaugh died of lung cancer, his wife confirmed on his radio show. He was 70.  (Shepard Sherbell / Getty Images)
FILE - Bernard Madoff exits Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, March 10, 2009, in New York. Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, died early Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in a federal prison, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File)
21/27
Twelve years into a 150-year prison sentence, the 82-year-old Bernie Madoff died of natural causes at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, N.C.  (Louis Lanzano / Associated Press)
FILE - A Sunday June 3, 2012 photo from files showing Prince Philip watching the proceedings from the royal barge during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London. Buckingham Palace said Thursday March 4, 2021, that Prince Philip has undergone a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition, and will remain in hospital "for a number of days." (AP Photo/John Stillwell, Pool File)
22/27
Prince Philip died two months shy of his 100th birthday at Windsor Castle in England.  (John Stillwell / Associated Press)
G. Gordon Liddy, one of the seven convicted Watergate conspirators, arrives at the House Armed Services Subcomittee in Washington DC on July 20, 1973.
23/27
G. Gordon Liddy, the tough-guy Watergate operative who went to prison rather than testify and later turned his Nixon-era infamy into a successful television and talk show career, died at age 90.  (Associated Press)
Beverly Cleary signs books at the Monterey Bay Book Festival in 1998.
24/27
Beverly Cleary, beloved and prolific author of children’s books, died in Carmel, where she had lived since the 1960s. She was 104.  (Vern Fisher / Associated Press)
Larry McMurtry wears a scarf in 2014 at his Texas bookstore
25/27
Larry McMurtry, author of ‘Lonesome Dove’ and ‘The Last Picture Show,’ died of heart failure at his home in Tucson at 84.  (LM Otero / Associated Press)
Elgin Baylor poses for a photo next to his statue outside of Staples Center.
26/27
Elgin Baylor, Lakers legend and former Clippers executive, died at 86.  (Reed Saxon / Associated Press)
Lawrence Ferlinghetti outside of City Lights Bookstore in 2013.
27/27
Lawrence Ferlinghetti, poet and titan of the Beat era, died at 101.  (Stacey Lewis)

Eaton had been, among other things, a restaurateur and motivational speaker in his retirement. In recent years, he served as a mentor to Utah center Rudy Gobert — the only other player in Jazz history to win the defensive player of the year award.

“He was so impressive,” longtime NBA broadcaster Mike Inglis, now the radio voice of the Miami Heat, said Saturday. “I used to call him the human condominium complex. He was something else on defense, let me tell you.”

Eaton’s death came days after he was in Chicago to be part of the celebration for his friend Joe West, who broke baseball’s umpiring record by working his 5,376th regular-season game on Tuesday night.

His 11 playing seasons with the Jazz are third most in team history, behind longtime Utah cornerstones Karl Malone and John Stockton. His durability was noteworthy, with him once appearing in 338 consecutive games. He finished with career averages of 6.0 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Eaton’s No. 53 was one of the first jerseys retired by the Jazz. He was the defensive player of the year in 1984-85 and 1988-89, was a five-time All-Defensive team selection — three first-team nods, two second-team picks — and was an All-Star in 1989.

Advertisement

He was taken with the 107th overall pick by Phoenix in the 1979 draft, then drafted again at No. 72 overall by Utah in 1982. And he never left; his last game was in 1993, but back problems ended his career and he retired in September 1994.

“It has been a great ride, but life does have a way of moving on and I must move on with it,” Eaton wrote in a column for The Salt Lake Tribune in which he announced his retirement. “Thank you for letting me be a part of your life and community. I’ll be around.”

True to his word, Eaton remained a Utah mainstay for the rest of his life.

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement