Depleted Sparks can’t keep pace with Las Vegas Aces in loss

The Las Vegas Aces, with their top-ranked offense, found little resistance against the depleted Sparks in a 99-75 victory at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday.

Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson (17 points, 10 rebounds) and 6-foot-8 Australian Olympian Liz Cambage (13 points, 11 rebounds) overpowered the undersized L.A. frontcourt that called on new addition Lauren Cox for reinforcement.

Cox, who signed with the team in the morning after being cut from the Indiana Fever on Monday, finished with four points and five rebounds in 18 minutes despite never practicing with the Sparks (6-9).

Forward Amanda Zahui B. was the Sparks’ only consistent offensive threat with 22 points on nine-of-20 of shooting. The rest of the team was 17 of 62, led by 15 points from guard Te’a Cooper.

Seven of the nine players who took the court for the Sparks on Wednesday were in their first year with the team. The other two, Cooper and Brittney Sykes (11 points), were in their second seasons.

The team that enjoyed a solid foundation with stars like Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike are in a full rebuild with Ogwumike injured.

Pieces of the Sparks’ old guard returned to L.A. to give their former team a glimpse at what they lost. While the Sparks’ offense struggled to find any rhythm, the Aces surgically dissected the L.A. defense with Chelsea Gray at the helm.

The former Sparks point guard had eight assists to offset an off shooting night in her first game back in L.A. as a visiting player.

After injuries threatened her career early, Gray earned three All-Star appearances with the Sparks and helped the team to the 2016 WNBA championship. The point guard will represent Team USA in the Olympics in Tokyo.

“I feel like she really grew up and came into her own here and she deserves credit,” said Sparks coach Derek Fisher, who coached Gray for two seasons. “Chelsea’s a great player, a great person, everything coming her way, she deserves.”

The Sparks welcomed the “Point Gawd” back to L.A. with a highlight reel played in the first quarter that also featured clips of Riquna Williams’ Sparks tenure.

The guard also joined the Aces this season after four seasons in L.A. and had 14 points and eight rebounds Wednesday.

Gray made her mark on the game immediately, dishing out five assists in the first quarter as the Aces scored 10 straight points in the final 2:18 of the quarter. The Sparks scored the opening basket of the second quarter but never got closer than seven the rest of the game as the lead swelled to 26 in the fourth quarter.