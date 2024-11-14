Advertisement
Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: Regional playoff results and pairings

Redondo Union girls' volleyball players celebrate during a match in 2024.
Redondo Union travels to San Diego to take on No. 1-seeded Cathedral Catholic in the Open Division regional semifinals Saturday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
Share via

SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
DIVISION I

Huntington Beach d. San Luis Obispo, 25-13, 25-18, 25-12

Palos Verdes d. Francis Parker, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18

Oaks Christian d. Liberty, 16-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-12, 15-6

Santa Margarita d. Temecula Valley, 15-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23

DIVISION II

Advertisement

Bakersfield Christian d. Bishop Diego, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23

Eastlake d. San Dieguito Academy, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-12

Windward d. Bishop’s, 19-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-10

Bakersfield Centennial d. Log Beach Poly, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11

DIVISION III

Central Valley Christian d. Point Loma, 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22

El Dorado d. Corona, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19

Porterville d. Granada Hills, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22

Palisades d. El Capitan, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

DIVISION IV

Walnut d. Laguna Beach, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18

Brawley d. Santana, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20

Crossroads d. El Camino Real, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-16

South Pasadena d. Chatsworth, 25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17

DIVISION V

Advertisement

Eagle Rock d. Charter Oak, 25-20, 26-24, 25-21

Bell Gardens d. California City, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16

Woodlake d. Southwest SD, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 23-25, 15-12

Reseda d. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 25-13, 25-22, 26-24

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted

Semifinals

Advertisement

OPEN DIVISION

#4 Redondo Union at #1 Cathedral Catholic

#3 Sierra Canyon at #2 Mater Dei

DIVISION I

#4 Palos Verdes at #1 Huntington Beach

#14 Oaks Christian at #10 Santa Margarita

DIVISION II

#5 Eastlake at #1 Bakersfield Christian

#11 Windward at #2 Bakersfield Centennial

DIVISION III

#4 El Dorado at #1 Central Valley Christian

#3 Porterville at #2 Palisades

DIVISION IV

#4 Brawley at # 1 Walnut

#3 Crossroads at #2 South Pasadena

DIVISION V

Advertisement

#5 Bell Gardens at #1 Eagle Rock

#11 Woodlake at #2 Reseda

Note: Regional Finals in all divisions Tuesday at higher seeds; State Finals in Divisions I & V Nov. 22 at Santiago Canyon College; Finals in Open, II, III & IV Nov. 23 at Santiago Canyon College.

More to Read

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement