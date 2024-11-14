High school girls’ volleyball: Regional playoff results and pairings

More to Read

Note: Regional Finals in all divisions Tuesday at higher seeds; State Finals in Divisions I & V Nov. 22 at Santiago Canyon College; Finals in Open, II, III & IV Nov. 23 at Santiago Canyon College.

Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Redondo Union travels to San Diego to take on No. 1-seeded Cathedral Catholic in the Open Division regional semifinals Saturday.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.