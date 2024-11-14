High school girls’ volleyball: Regional playoff results and pairings
SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
DIVISION I
Huntington Beach d. San Luis Obispo, 25-13, 25-18, 25-12
Palos Verdes d. Francis Parker, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18
Oaks Christian d. Liberty, 16-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-12, 15-6
Santa Margarita d. Temecula Valley, 15-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
DIVISION II
Bakersfield Christian d. Bishop Diego, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23
Eastlake d. San Dieguito Academy, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-12
Windward d. Bishop’s, 19-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-10
Bakersfield Centennial d. Log Beach Poly, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11
DIVISION III
Central Valley Christian d. Point Loma, 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22
El Dorado d. Corona, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19
Porterville d. Granada Hills, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22
Palisades d. El Capitan, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
DIVISION IV
Walnut d. Laguna Beach, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18
Brawley d. Santana, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20
Crossroads d. El Camino Real, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-16
South Pasadena d. Chatsworth, 25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17
DIVISION V
Eagle Rock d. Charter Oak, 25-20, 26-24, 25-21
Bell Gardens d. California City, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16
Woodlake d. Southwest SD, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 23-25, 15-12
Reseda d. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 25-13, 25-22, 26-24
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
#4 Redondo Union at #1 Cathedral Catholic
#3 Sierra Canyon at #2 Mater Dei
DIVISION I
#4 Palos Verdes at #1 Huntington Beach
#14 Oaks Christian at #10 Santa Margarita
DIVISION II
#5 Eastlake at #1 Bakersfield Christian
#11 Windward at #2 Bakersfield Centennial
DIVISION III
#4 El Dorado at #1 Central Valley Christian
#3 Porterville at #2 Palisades
DIVISION IV
#4 Brawley at # 1 Walnut
#3 Crossroads at #2 South Pasadena
DIVISION V
#5 Bell Gardens at #1 Eagle Rock
#11 Woodlake at #2 Reseda
Note: Regional Finals in all divisions Tuesday at higher seeds; State Finals in Divisions I & V Nov. 22 at Santiago Canyon College; Finals in Open, II, III & IV Nov. 23 at Santiago Canyon College.
