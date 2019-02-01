A Rams Super Bowl win could be sequel to ‘Heaven Can Wait’

“I told the guy, ‘I’ve got 12 plays here. I’m going to do the first play, see what happens. I’m sure I’ll be calling you to come onto the field,’ ’’ Beatty recalled. “I did the first play, and to my surprise, it worked quite well. I thought, ‘What the hell, I’ll do the second play.’ Then I did a third one. Then I ended up doing all 12.’’