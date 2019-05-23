Escapes: Pack your bags and fill the tank. It's time for the All-American road trip

Not every mile nor every minute of a road trip is filled with great scenery, amazing attractions or memorable moments. There. We’ve said it. But there are some parts of vacation on the road that we think are worth mentioning. We call them “road trip snippets,” and these 375-word pieces are designed to give you a quick overview of the route: to Ojai and back; our pick for the best Southern California part of Route 66; a waterfall-rich loop in the Pacific Northwest; a drive that takes you to three capes in Oregon; a romp through southern Colorado; and more. Watch for “Road Trip” headlines for these little slices of heaven at latimes.com/travel.