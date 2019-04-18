Escapes: Sorrow over the Notre Dame fire has another companion: anger

We’ll return to the topic of safety in our End paper, which is, as its name suggests, at the end of this newsletter. But before we hit that, we have a plethora of topics that give you a breather from Paris’ drumbeat of sorrow. If you’re a mystery reader, you may know Louise Penny’s books; now you can know her home, the Eastern Townships of Quebec. Christopher Reynolds updates you on Joshua Tree after the winter of its discontent, and we learn about an academy that helps turn your over-50 self into your over-50 fabulous self. Plus a recap from the travel bargain hunting panel at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books and more.