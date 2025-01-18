Rugged, Coastal Enchantment Beneath the Redwoods at Alila Ventana Big Sur

Located on cliffs overlooking the Pacific in the heart of California’s wild central coast, Alila Ventana Big Sur is a luxury wedding escape into some of the most rugged and untouched nature in the United States. With its holistic approach to hospitality, Alila Ventana invites you and your guests to unwind, explore and get lost in the other-worldly and truly unique magic of Big Sur.

Built in 1975 with a multi-million dollar refurbishment in 2021, the architecture and design of Alila Ventana is inspired by the landscape, using natural materials like reclaimed wood and stone to create a rustic chic modern feel. Floor to ceiling windows frame the Pacific Ocean or look out on ancient redwoods, bringing the outside into harmony with the interiors. The 59 rooms, suites and villas are sanctuaries of comfort and luxury. Each space is designed with earthy tones, organic linens, fireplaces and private patios or balconies. Original artwork has been curated to reflect the spirit of the Big Sur landscape, and some rooms even have outdoor hot tubs for a private soak under the stars.

More than just a place to stay, the Alila Ventana offers numerous bespoke experiences for guests to connect with nature and themselves. Big Sur’s redwood forests are the primary draw for many visitors. You can take guided nature walk to learn about the flora and fauna or participate in a forest bathing session – a Japanese practice of mindful immersion in the forest’s sights, sounds and scents. Big Sur is a stargazer’s paradise and guided astronomy nights are also an option for guests, utilizing either the naked eye or high powered telescopes supplied by the resort. For those who want to get creative, the resort offers photography, painting and other workshops led by local artists.

The Alila Spa is the heart of the Ventana experience, a place of relaxation and rejuvenation. Tucked among the redwoods, the spa holistically blends ancient traditions with modern techniques. Treatments like the Redwood Renewal use local ingredients and native botanics to soothe you while connecting you to the surrounding environment. Massage therapies range from Swedish and deep tissue to energy focused techniques like Reiki and are offered in outdoor cabanas. The gentle rustling of leaves and the scent of redwood trees is the perfect accompaniment to your treatment.

Alila Ventana offers two unique dining experiences with The Sur House and The Glass House. The resort’s signature restaurant, The Sur House, serves up the flavors of California’s Central Coast with a menu featuring regional wines and a focus on local, seasonal ingredients from the on-site gardens. The outdoor patio offers a dramatic backdrop of ocean views, or at times a rolling carpet of fluffy clouds. For a private dining experience the Glass House offers cliffside pre-fixe custom designed dinners for smaller parties.

From elopements to big weddings, Alila Ventana can accommodate every couple’s vision, luxury and the wild beauty of the California coast. Couples can choose from several amazing venues: a redwood grove, the meadow with ocean views, or the deck overlooking the Big Sur cliffs. Each space is designed to feel intimate and connected to nature. Wedding services include personalized event planning to make every detail perfect, from gourmet catering using local ingredients to flowers and decor. Alila Ventana’s team works with couples to bring their dream wedding to life and offer customized packages and access to the resort’s amenities.

Alila Ventana Big Sur is not just a hotel, it’s a portal to a world where time stands still and nature triumphs. Whether celebrating your wedding with a few loved ones or extended friends and family, this special place will leave a lasting impression on all long after leaving.