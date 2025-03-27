Joshua Tree Wedding Venues For Every Budget

With its dramatic rock formations, vast desert landscapes and iconic Joshua trees reaching for the sky, the Joshua Tree area is a one-of-a-kind outdoor wedding location. “Our Joshua Tree wedding clients tend to want non-traditional wedding experiences with a connection to nature,” says Sabrina Zeile, founder of Moon Realm, a wedding planning company that specializes in desert weddings. The fact that it’s only three hours from Los Angeles but feels like you’ve traveled to another planet only adds to the appeal.

An Intimate and Personal Setting

One of the biggest perks of a Joshua Tree wedding is the intimate setting. Zeile suggests keeping guest lists under 100 to make it more personal and immersive. “While there are a few venues that can accommodate larger groups, an intimate celebration is truly what the location is all about,” she says. Indeed, most venues in Joshua Tree are designed with a micro-wedding or elopement in mind, with capacity limits ranging between 50 and 100.

Planning Considerations for a Joshua Tree Wedding

“Since Joshua Tree is more remote than urban areas, you need to plan ahead,” Zeile advises. She advises to be mindful of limited cell service, few Ubers, and local noise and light restrictions when choosing your venue (and maybe also your guest list). The area is not without local vendors, but be sure to book them well in advance. As with any other destination wedding, appropriate planning is a must, along with an appreciation for the quiet magic of the high desert.

(Weddings by Mars | Courtesy Sabrina Zeile)

The Best Time of Year for a Joshua Tree Wedding

Spring and fall are the best times to get married in Joshua Tree, with comfortable temperatures and the most stunning desert scenery. “In the spring, wildflowers and cacti are in bloom – fall has the beauty of agaves and olive trees,” Zeile says. Winters can be beautiful but very cold as temperatures plummet after the sun goes down. The summer is unbearably hot, with some venues closing their doors for the season.

Unique Joshua Tree Venues We Love For Every Budget

AutoCamp

(LOVE + WOLVES CO | Courtesy Auto Camp )

AutoCamp Joshua Tree is designed as a luxury-meets-nature experience. Situated on 25 acres just minutes from the Joshua Tree National Park east entrance, the property has forty-seven custom designed Airstreams and eight modern cabins, each with spa inspired bathrooms, kitchenettes and private fire pits. At the center of it all is the mid-century modern Mojave Dome which serves as the hub for all day dining, swimming, and assorted activities.

(Jess Rankin | Courtesy Auto Camp Joshua Tree)

Couples looking to host a wedding at AutoCamp Joshua Tree can rent out both the Mojave Dome and the open air Desert Flat. On-site accommodations means guests can stay together to take part in a full weekend experience. The AutoCamp team is on hand during your stay to assist with the execution of wedding plans and connecting couples with local vendors.

Rastarita

(Courtesy Rasta Rita )

Rasta Rita Cantina is a one-of-a-kind rustic desert venue. The cantina has been around since the early 1900’s and has had many iterations as a service station, a military supply station, and an art gallery. The venue retains its original adobe style structure with repurposed roll top doors that allow for an open-air bar and the largest outdoor dance floor in the high desert .

(Courtesy Rasta Rita)

Rasta Rita Cantina has versatile spaces to fit both intimate gatherings and larger celebrations. The venue has over 4,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, two large patios and a gorgeous mission bell tower wall. In-house catering services are available with options from their sister companies Rasta Taco and Rasta Rita Margarita.

Sacred Sands

(West Imagery | Courtesy Sacred Sands)

Sacred Sands, located just one mile from the West Entrance of Joshua Tree National Park, offers a distinctive wedding venue on 5 acres. The property features a rustic ceremony circle, an expansive outdoor reception area, and a cocktail patio with breathtaking sunset views. An indoor ballroom, equipped with customizable lighting, provides a space for dancing and festivities.

(Rocking the Event Productions | Courtesy Sacred Sands)

Sacred Sands has two unique Airbnb properties for the couple or their guests to stay in. The first, on the main Sacred Sands property, has two soundproof luxury suites, each with a California king bed, private patio and outdoor soaking tub and shower. A short walk away by private path is the venue’s sister property Lobo Luna, a full home rental with two California king bedrooms, two bathrooms, full kitchen and several private patios with outdoor showers and soaking tubs.

Tierra Del Sol

(Courtesy Tierra Del Sol )

Tierra Del Sol, on a private 130 acre ranch near Joshua Tree, California, offers an outdoor wedding venue with panoramic mountain views that rival Joshua Tree National Park. Surrounded by giant boulders and piñon pines, this high desert oasis is perfect for weddings up to 50 guests.

The interior of the airbnb at Tierra del Sol (Courtesy Tierra Del Sol)

The property has two Airbnb homes that can accommodate over 15 guests, one of which has a pool. Rental of the both Airbnb homes is required, but a weekday micro-wedding package allows for rental and use of only the venue.

Castle House Estate

(Courtesy The Castle House Estate)

Situated on 22.5 private acres, Castle House Estate’s unique accommodations make a striking statement against the desert landscape. With open skies, rugged surroundings and one of a kind structures, nature and creativity come together here to create breathtaking magic.

(Courtesy Castle House Estate)

Guests can stay in turret style guard towers, cozy yurts or modern container homes – all designed to be comfortable and full of character. The property has a pool, communal fire pits and wide open spaces for ceremonies and receptions, and is just minutes away from Joshua Tree National Park.

Morada

Originally a musician’s retreat, Morada is a one of a kind wedding venue set on 350 acres of untouched Mojave Desert. The main house is a reimagined 1958 pueblo home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a fully equipped kitchen. Next to the main house is an 1,900 sqft outdoor lounge area that includes a large pool, hot tub, wood burning and gas fire pits, BBQ and oversized dining table.

The guest house sleeps four and has a full stage with high end and vintage instruments so you can play impromptu or during the wedding festivities. The property’s desert landscape is the perfect backdrop for ceremonies and receptions and can accommodate up to 150 guests.

Penny Lane Ranch

(Alexandria Monette Photography)

Penny Lane Ranch sits below Joshua Tree National Park beyond Desert Hot Springs, but we’re including it on our list because it fits the vibe. The property is on five acres, three of which are landscaped with over one hundred olive and palm trees, providing a serene desert backdrop with mountain views. The centerpiece is a 2,200 sq foot barn with white interior, can be designed to fit any theme and holds up to 150 guests. The outdoor ceremony area has mountain views and is a perfect spot to say your vows.

(Alexandria Monette Photography)

Beyond the event spaces, Penny Lane Ranch offers on site accommodations large enough for the bridal party or close-family to stay on the property. There is a two bedroom, two bath prefab house and a one bedroom, one bath casita. Penny Lane Ranch also features a saltwater pool for guest use during the stay.

Field Station

(Lance Gerber)

Field Station is AutoCamp’s sister property in Yucca Valley, offering natural beauty in a pared down minimalist environment. The property has rooms that can accommodate various group sizes and each has storage space for gear, making this a great choice for an adventurous destination wedding weekend.

(Lance Gerber)

Little Station Coffee + Kitchen offers on-site coffee, breakfast, and snack options. Guests can relax by the pool, hang out in the common areas or play bocce ball. The Gear Shop has souvenirs and essentials for adventure, and the fire pit area is a great spot to gather in the evening.