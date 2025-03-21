Micro-Weddings Are The New Big Trend. Here’s How To Throw One.

Micro-weddings have become the new alternative to big weddings, allowing couples to celebrate in a way that feels more personal and meaningful. While exact definitions vary, Sarah Blessinger, owner of Kindred Weddings and Events in Los Angeles, defines a micro-wedding as a gathering of 25 or less. Unlike a traditional wedding which includes a ceremony, cocktail hour, seated dinner and dancing, micro-weddings allow couples to design their day around what matters most to them.

What is a Micro-Wedding?

Micro-weddings are about a smaller guest count and a more intentional experience. While traditional weddings have over 100 guests consisting of extended family, acquaintances, and co-workers, micro-weddings are for an intimate group of family and close friends. The focus is on what feels natural rather than following a traditional wedding format.

Blessinger says couples who choose a micro-wedding often rethink the traditional structure of the day. Some skip cocktail hour and go straight into a 4 course dinner, others replace the dance party with karaoke, a night under the stars or a game night.

Micro-weddings retain many of the elements of a traditional wedding like a ceremony and reception but couples have more flexibility in how they shape the experience.

They are different from elopements which are even smaller and less structured. Modern elopements can have up to 15 guests but often take place in unique, secluded locations and focus on shared experiences rather than a planned event.



A micro-wedding allows couples to curate a guest list intentionally, invite only those who add to the event’s energy and experience. (Abbi Cooley| Courtesy Sarah Blessinger)

Why More Couples Are Choosing Micro-Weddings

Many couples are drawn to micro-weddings because of more control over costs, guest experience and personalization, all in the hopes of avoiding some of the mistakes that tend to come with trying to plan a larger wedding.

Budget

Smaller guest count reduces costs for catering, rentals and venue space. Couples often reinvest their savings into experiences like gourmet meals, custom decor or entertainment that wouldn’t have fit into the budget for a larger wedding.

Blessinger reminds couples, however, that while some costs go down with fewer guests, others like photography, planning and venue rentals may stay the same. She advises couples to consider all aspects of their budget before assuming smaller means cheaper.

“Budget can be a big motivator for couples to choose to celebrate with a micro-wedding. But depending on their vision, they may still need to be prepared to invest in key wedding vendors,” Blessinger says.

Intimacy and Personalization

A micro-wedding allows couples to curate a guest list intentionally and invite only those who add to the event’s energy and experience. Blessinger warns couples about “guest list scope creep” where pressure from family and friends leads to adding more guests than originally planned.

With fewer people, couples have more time to connect with each guest rather than feeling rushed to greet everyone.

“Most of my clients who have gone micro-wedding tend to do so to create a very specific atmosphere,” Blessinger says. “They want to curate an event that speaks to who they are as a couple and who their loved ones are.”

Flexibility and Creative Freedom

Micro-weddings open up non-traditional venues and formats. Couples can choose a setting that fits their vision, from a backyard celebration to a destination wedding with close family. The smaller scale makes planning less overwhelming which allows couples to be more present on the wedding day. Blessinger has seen couples replace formal receptions with alternative activities like stargazing, bonfires or even a shared adventure like hiking or wine tasting.

Wedding planner Sarah Blessinger says her clients often focus on making the experience special for their guests rather than following traditional expectations. (Kami Arant | Courtesy Sarah Blessinger)

Current Trends in Micro-Weddings

As more couples are opting for micro-weddings certain trends are emerging that focus on experience, style and sustainability.

Personalized Guest Experiences

With fewer guests, couples are finding ways to make each person feel special. Interactive elements like personalized menus, custom gifts or unique entertainment are common. Blessinger says her clients often focus on making the experience special for their guests rather than following traditional expectations.

Bolder, More Unique Decor

Many couples are using micro-weddings as an opportunity to take more creative risks with decor. Vibrant color palettes, statement florals, and dramatic draping are becoming more popular, giving weddings a more personal and customized feel.

Sustainable Wedding Practices

Smaller weddings reduce waste but couples are also being intentional about eco-friendly invitations, florals and catering. The focus on sustainability reflects the broader trend of couples wanting their wedding choices to align with their values.

Planning a Micro-Wedding: What to Consider

Though micro-weddings are simpler than big weddings, they still require careful planning. Blessinger notes a few key factors to keep in mind:

Managing the Guest List

Be intentional about who you invite and don’t feel obligated to invite beyond your core group. Some family and friends may expect an invitation but Blessinger advises couples to prioritize the experience they want to create over social expectations.

A micro-wedding allows for a curated group of guests to share a more intimate setting. (Taryn Dudley | Courtesy Sarah Blessinger)

Hiring Professionals

A smaller wedding doesn’t mean less work. While some DIY elements can be personal touches, taking on too much can be overwhelming. “If you are solely trying to save money, you will be spending much more of your time and energy on these elements and that is time you can’t get back,” Blessinger warns.

“It can be super easy to get caught up in the details when planning a micro-wedding,” Blessinger says. “Even though it may not follow the traditional format, hiring professionals can help alleviate stress, decision fatigue and budget creep.”

If you’re not sure where to start when embarking on your micro-wedding journey, Blessinger’s final advice is to “lean into the collective needs and vibe of the group as a whole,” so every decision adds to the experience. By focusing on what matters most – whether it’s quality time with loved ones, a unique location or a chill vibe – micro-weddings prove that your big day doesn’t have to be all that big afterall.