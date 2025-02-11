Love Is On The Menu As Denny’s Las Vegas Chapel Offers Free Valentine’s Day Weddings

Love, pancakes, and a side of “I do!” This Valentine’s Day, Denny’s is serving up more than just its famous Grand Slam—it’s offering couples the chance to tie the knot or renew their vows, completely free of charge.

On Friday, February 14, lovebirds can head to the iconic Denny’s Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas for a wedding day experience that’s as unique as it is budget-friendly. While the Denny’s wedding package usually costs $199, for one day only from 9am to 5pm PT it’s on the house.

So, what’s included in this diner-style dream wedding? Expect a lively officiant, fresh floral decor, professional photography, music, and even a custom pancake wedding cake. Plus, newlyweds will score matching ‘Bride’ and ‘Groom’ swag to commemorate the big day. As for that officiant, new for 2025 he might just be wearing blue suede shoes if you catch our drift.

The iconic Las Vegas Denny’s location on Fremont Street. (Courtesy of Denny’s )

Denny’s Wedding Chapel, at the north end of the Las Vegas strip, has been a go-to for unconventional “I dos” since opening in 2019, marrying thousands of couples looking for a fun and fuss-free way to celebrate their love. And to make it even sweeter, newlyweds who haven’t gotten enough can enjoy a complimentary Denny’s breakfast the next morning.

Couples eager to elope and make it official can reserve their spot at dennys.com, though walk-ins are welcome if space allows. Can’t make it on Valentine’s Day? No worries—the Denny’s Wedding Chapel is open year-round for lovebirds ready to spend breakfast all day, every day, until the end of time.