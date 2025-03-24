Thinking Of Destination Wedding in 2026? Put These Popular Locations On Your Short-List

Destination weddings never go out of style as couples continue to look for a unique, immersive wedding experience that blends romance, culture, and adventure. As we move into 2025 and 2026, more couples are opting to get married abroad in places with stunning scenery, history, and world-class hospitality. With an increased focus on personalization and exclusivity, these weddings are moving beyond traditional resorts to include private villas, yachts, and boutique hotels in more remote locations.

To help navigate these trends, we’ve compiled a list of the hottest wedding destinations based on insights from industry experts like Edita Sgovio, Vice President of Yachts and Villas at Kensington Tours, Tammy O’Hara, owner of Million Miles Travel Agency, and Lauren Doyle, president of The Travel Mechanic.

Planning Your Destination Wedding

Planning a wedding is no easy task; Planning a destination wedding requires even more strategic timing, especially when securing luxury venues and accommodations. According to Edita Sgovio of Kensington Tours, the ideal planning timeline depends on how many guests will be part of the wedding ceremony.

For couples set on a specific venue or a peak-season date, booking at least 12 months out is recommended. “We typically like to have a year or so for weddings with 20 guests or more,” she explains.

For couples planning an intimate wedding, last-minute itineraries can sometimes be accommodated, particularly in boutique settings or on private yachts and when there is flexibility with the wedding date.

Important factors to keep in mind when planning include:

Guest Count: Larger weddings require more lead time to secure accommodations and figure out logistics. Guests need time to book travel and secure passports.

Venue Availability: High-demand locations book quickly, particularly during peak seasons.

Local Regulations: For those looking to legally marry abroad (versus having a symbolic ceremony) some destinations have legal requirements for marriage licenses and residency periods.

Weather Factors: Choosing the right season can make all the difference for an outdoor celebration and enjoyment of the region's activities.

Croatia

Croatia is rapidly rising as a top destination for weddings, thanks to its stunning coastline, historic architecture, and boutique accommodations that are generally more affordable than Mediterranean counterparts like Italy or Spain. As Edita Sgovio explains, “Croatia is up-and-coming just as a destination overall, but especially on the specialty and luxury side.”

Dubrovnik’s medieval charm, breathtaking Adriatic views, and fairytale-like old town create a timeless and romantic atmosphere. (dreamer4787 - stock.adobe.com)

Places like Dubrovnik, with medieval streets and sweeping views of the Adriatic Sea, are perfect for couples seeking a romantic and intimate atmosphere. Couples can say their vows in a centuries-old castle, a vineyard overlooking the sea, or on a private yacht. The emphasis on boutique accommodations ensures a personalized touch, with many properties offering full buyouts for exclusive celebrations.

Best Time of Year to Travel

The best time to have a wedding in Croatia is from May to October, with peak season in June through September. Spring and early fall offer mild, pleasant temperatures averaging 70-80°F with fewer crowds, while the summer months bring sunny skies, warm waters, and highs around 85°F, perfect for seaside ceremonies.

Puglia, Italy

While Italy has long been a favorite for destination weddings, Puglia is emerging as a premier location for couples seeking an authentic experience. According to Sgovio, “Puglia is very popular for weddings… what makes it truly unique is that you don’t see anywhere else in the world these accommodations that are basically old farmhouses transformed into these luxury and ultra-luxury stays.” The region’s masserias (historic farm estates) provide an idyllic backdrop for both intimate and extravagant weddings alike.

The Borgo Egnazia Hotel in Puglia is a favorite wedding venue for celebrities and the jet-set elite. (Courtesy Borgo Egnazia)

Unlike the bustling Amalfi Coast, Puglia offers a more serene setting with rolling olive groves and whitewashed villages. Venues like Borgo Egnazia, where Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot, blend historic enchantment with contemporary luxury. Puglia’s culinary scene is another major draw, with weddings often featuring farm-to-table feasts and extended celebrations that last well into the night.

Best Time of Year to Travel

The best months to plan a wedding in Puglia are May through October, with June and September offering the best balance of warm temperatures and fewer crowds. Expect sunny days averaging 75-85°F in spring and early autumn, while July and August bring hotter temperatures up to 90°F.

St. Lucia

St. Lucia is quickly becoming a sought-after wedding destination in the caribbean islands, particularly for couples looking for a mix of adventure and romance. The Pitons, two mountainous volcanic spires rising out of the sea off the coast, are the ultimate backdrop for a wedding ceremony. You can indulge in cliffside resorts with open air suites, relax in natural hot springs or go sailing, snorkelling and hiking in the lush rainforest surroundings.

The Pitons of St. Lucia make a stunning backdrop to a destination wedding on this rugged Caribbean island. (J Westermann-Blawert - stock.ado)

One of the most unique weddings Sgovio arranged took place on a yacht, with the Pitons serving as a dramatic backdrop. “It was a very last-minute wedding, just the couple and two friends,” she recalls. “They chose the wedding dress while they were there and got married on board, overlooking the Pitons.”

Best Time of Year to Travel

The best time to visit St. Lucia for a wedding is between December and April, when the weather is dry, sunny, and warm, averaging 80-85°F. The summer and fall months see higher humidity and increased chances of tropical showers, though the lush scenery remains breathtaking.

Montenegro

Montenegro, a small country just to south of Croatia, stuns visitors with its rugged mountains, medieval towns, and crystal-clear Adriatic coastline. Sgovio explains, “Compared to Croatia, Montenegro still feels ‘undiscovered,’ appealing to those seeking a more off-the-radar, exclusive and secluded experience.” History lovers can visit Ostrog Monastery, a religious site carved into a sheer cliff, while adventure seekers can hike through Durmitor National Park or raft down the Tara River Canyon.

The rise in boutique resorts like the One&Only Portonovi has made Montenegro a popular country for intimate destination weddings. (Courtesty One&Only Portonovi)

Similar to Croatia, the dollar will go generally go further in Montenegro versus other popular countries in Western Europe. Sgovio notes that an increasing number of boutique venues are opening in the country, including a new One&Only resort, making the country more ideal for smaller weddings and elopements.

Best Time of Year to Travel

The ideal months for a wedding in Montenegro are May to October, when the Mediterranean climate brings sunny skies and warm temperatures averaging 75-85°F. July and August are peak summer months with hotter weather and lively coastlines, while May, June, and September offer milder temperatures and fewer tourists.

Mexico

Mexico remains a top choice for destination weddings, offering affordability, accessibility, and luxury in equal measure. According to Lauren Doyle, “People are still going for that all-inclusive wedding experience because it is easy and there’s more value there.” Many couples choose Mexico for its short flight times from the United States, beautiful beaches, and wide range of resort options at all price points.

Tulum and the Mayan Riviera are growing in popularity as a choice for destination weddings. (Sebastien Lecocq/SL-Photography - stock.adobe.com)

Popular wedding destinations include Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, and the newly emerging Tulum, which has seen a rise in interest due to its new airport and luxury resorts. “I’ve booked a lot of Cabo; Puerto Vallarta I think is also going to be a more popular spot in the coming year,” says Doyle. “There’s a lot of new resorts opening up there, and people are searching outside the more traditional places.”

Best Time of Year to Travel

The best time for a wedding in Mexico is November through April, when the weather is pleasant, sunny, and averages 75-85°F. Summers can be hot and humid, with occasional rain, but resorts in Cabo and the Riviera Maya offer stunning indoor and outdoor wedding venues year-round.

Las Vegas

Las Vegas remains a top choice for destination weddings, offering endless options for every budget and style. “Las Vegas is always a great choice for someone looking for a bit more of a party environment but still wanting to have different price points,” says Tammy O’Hara of Million Miles Travel. Couples can opt for anything from an elaborate luxury wedding at the Bellagio or Cosmopolitan to a fun, spontaneous chapel ceremony or even a helicopter wedding over the Strip.

Las Vegas remains a top choice for destination weddings, offering endless options for every budget and style. (Paul - stock.adobe.com)

Vegas is also known for ultra-convenient wedding planning, with countless all-inclusive venues, dress and tuxedo rentals, and same-day marriage licenses. “A lot of my clients, especially younger ones, tend to want to do something spontaneous,” O’Hara notes. “So while they’re in Vegas, they might just go ahead and do it!” With world-class entertainment, gourmet dining, and luxurious hotels, Vegas offers both quickie weddings and high-end celebrations in a way that few other destinations can match.

Best Time of Year to Travel

The best time to get married in Las Vegas is from March to May and September to November, when temperatures range between 70-85°F with sunny skies and mild evenings. Summers can be extremely hot, reaching 100°F+ , making outdoor weddings challenging, though indoor venues are well air-conditioned.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico has become an increasingly popular wedding destination, particularly for U.S. couples looking for a tropical experience without needing a passport. “Puerto Rico has been an introductory destination, becoming more popular because it allows most people to travel there without the need for a passport,” says Tammy O’Hara. The island offers lush rainforests, historic colonial towns, and some of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean, making it perfect for destination weddings with an exotic feel while staying within the U.S.

Puerto Rico offers the tropical vibe of a Hawaiian wedding with much shorter travel times from the eastern seaboard. (Francis65/Wirestock Creators - s)

Another advantage of Puerto Rico is its accessibility, especially for couples traveling from the East Coast. “Puerto Rico is right there—you don’t have to go as far as Hawaii,” O’Hara explains. “People feel a sense of security staying within the U.S., but they still get that island vibe.” Whether couples want a luxurious beach wedding in San Juan or a scenic ceremony in the mountains of El Yunque, Puerto Rico offers a mix of adventure, culture, and romance.

Best Time of Year to Travel

The best time for a wedding in Puerto Rico is December to April, when the weather is dry, warm, and averages 80-85°F with minimal rain. The summer months (June to November) bring higher humidity and occasional tropical storms, though resorts offer rain contingency plans for outdoor ceremonies.