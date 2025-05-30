MILLY Makes Its Bridal Debut with High Style and Affordable Price Tags

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Contemporary fashion brand MILLY is entering the bridal space with the debut of its first-ever Bridal Capsule Collection. Known for its polished yet playful designs, the brand brings its signature modern femininity to wedding wardrobes, offering versatile pieces that blend timeless elegance with fresh, contemporary styling.

(Courtesy MILLY)

Advertisement

The collection includes sleek satin gowns, delicately beaded dresses, ethereal lace, and fashion-forward separates. True to MILLY’s DNA, each silhouette is crafted using Parisian-inspired techniques, but with an unmistakably New York edge. The result is a curated wardrobe fit for every bridal moment, from the ceremony and reception to the rehearsal dinner or honeymoon send-off.

(Courtesy MILLY)

“This launch felt like a natural evolution,” says Betsy Ferraro, Division President at S. Rothschild. “Our customers already look to MILLY for life’s big milestones. Now, we’re bringing that same spirit of confidence and style to their wedding day.”

Advertisement

(Courtesy MILLY)

With every piece priced under $1,000, the Bridal Capsule Collection makes luxury more accessible than ever. Shoppers can find the full line online as well as select retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, and Revolve.

(Courtesy MILLY)

Advertisement

About the Brand

Founded in 2000 in New York City, MILLY blends the polish of Parisian design with downtown Manhattan energy. Celebrated for bold prints, sophisticated tailoring, and vibrant color, the brand creates pieces for confident women navigating every part of modern life.

Click here for more information on MILLY