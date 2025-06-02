7 Modern Wedding Invitation Trends That Are Redefining Tradition

Your wedding invite offers a first glimpse into your unique style as a couple. Therefore, it’s important to choose a style that showcases your personalities and tells your one-of-a-kind story.

From luxury boxed wedding invites to digital tools and handcrafted custom illustrations, the latest trends in wedding invites exhibit a desire for authenticity, individuality, and an intentional approach to celebrating love. We spoke to 10 wedding invitation experts to uncover the latest wedding invitation trends.

Minimalist and Elegant Wedding Invitations

Embracing minimalism, several couples are choosing simple and sophisticated wedding invite designs.

“One of the most popular trends is a clean, simple, and elegant style. This often features handmade paper with deckled edges or thick cardstock in soft white or ecru, printed with either flat digital ink or classic letterpress,” declares Kim Lowy, wedding stationery expert and founder of Burgundy Gray . “Today’s RSVP cards have also evolved. Many couples opt for a single card that includes their wedding website and/or a QR code, allowing guests to RSVP online, select meal options, browse gift registries, and access additional event details.”

(Courtesy Kim Lowy)

Custom Illustrated Wedding Invitations With Personal Meaning

Wedding invites featuring custom illustrations with special meaning for the couple are trending.

“This year, brides want to make their wedding invitations more personalized. They want to add their own artwork and illustrations to our existing designs and have it printed on handcrafted paper stock,” mentions Diane Maeder, wedding stationery designer and founder of Promises West . “For instance, we have incorporated hand-drawn artwork that depicts a special place or time for the couple or a jazzy envelope liner that reflects the couple’s personality.”

“As weddings become even more entrenched in hyper-storytelling, and capturing the couple’s journey, invites are reflecting that too. We are seeing a lot of custom illustrations (often of the bride and groom, and even their pets), meaningful quotes, or something that provides a glimpse of the wedding destination,” adds Praachi Raniwala, luxury editor and co-founder of Bloom Barn .

(Courtesy Promises West)

Luxury Boxed Wedding Invitations That Double as Keepsakes

Couples are opting for high-end boxed wedding invitations for an opulent touch to their invites.

“The luxury boxed wedding invitation is the perfect treat for your guests when you want to provide them with a grand experience and true excitement before they even arrive at your wedding,” states Le’Trice Penn, founder and creative director of Lepenn Designs .

“Boxes also serve as a tangible keepsake long after the wedding is over because guests can remove the printed invitation and inserts and use the boxes for jewelry, trinkets, or even printed photos captured from the wedding weekend.”

(Photo by Sposto Photography | Courtesy Lepenn Designs)

Modern Monogram Wedding Invitations and Custom Logos

Monograms are back, and couples are loving them. They are becoming symbols of the bride and groom’s new journey together.

“Monograms are having a big moment in weddings right now,” says Sandy Shannon, Los Angeles-based stationer and founder of Roseville Designs . “Once reserved only for traditional weddings, modern couples today value a monogram that reflects their wedding and their collective style. Whether it be nautical watercolor elements or art deco-styled letters, the monogram is something they can use on their invitations, day-of stationery, and one day become a cherished family heirloom!”

“A lot of my work involves creating a distinctive logo and branding that isn’t just limited to the wedding,” adds Itchha Talreja, founder of Itchha Talreja Designs . “For instance, we recently designed a Yin and Yang-inspired logo for a couple who got married in Budapest. To this day, they continue to use it. They’re now embossing it onto the exterior wall of their home—not just a nameplate, but an emblem of their identity.”

(Photo by Peterson Design & Photo | Courtesy Roseville Designs)

Adding Dress Codes to Wedding Invitations With Stylish Wardrobe Inserts

Some couples are choosing to add helpful information, such as recommended wedding attire, in the invites themselves.

“The wardrobe planner trend is an increasingly popular and thoughtful addition. It features a beautifully designed card (often with watercolour illustrations or fashion sketches) detailing dress codes for different events,” remarks Aashika Cunha , freelance graphic designer and artist. “Wardrobe planners help ensure guest attire complements the wedding’s overall aesthetic or color palette. It also adds a luxurious, fashion-forward touch to the invitation suite, giving guests clarity on themes, some even include a QR code that links to a Pinterest board.”

(The Wardrobe Planner | Courtesy Aashika Cunha)

Hybrid Digital and Physical Invitations

In 2025, wedding invitations are a mix of physical and digital elements, such as QR codes and wedding websites.

“It’s no longer a complete faux pas to send an evite. Though it should be noted, for very formal or black-tie weddings, some guests (particularly older generations) may still expect a physical invitation. In these cases, a hybrid model — mailing printed invitations to select guests while sending digital versions to others — is a thoughtful compromise,” states Brittny Drye, wedding expert and editor-in-chief of Love Inc. Magazine. “Couples are also including QR codes on invitations that send guests straight to the wedding website.”

(Photo courtesy of Lovebird)

Creative and Untraditional Wedding Invitation Formats

Brides and grooms are choosing unorthodox wedding invite formats to stand out and showcase their distinctive story.

“Couples are moving away from traditional formats and embracing invitations that feel like a true extension of their personality,” says Martina Asgari-Majd, founder of Parisa Social Events . “One of my favorite recent examples was a client who created a concert ticket–style invitation for their wedding. It perfectly reflected their shared love of live music, and instantly set the tone for the kind of celebration they wanted to host—fun, vibrant, and deeply personal.”

(Courtesy Parisa Social Events)

“We once designed a newspaper for a couple as their wedding invitation. It was filled with personal information about the couple and all of their guests. There were crossword puzzles and recipes of their favourite cocktails in it,” adds Margot Laporte, founder of Tabloo Margot . “And as a surprise during the wedding weekend, an addendum to the newspaper was made by the couple’s friends. It was filled with embarrassing pictures and stories of their student days together!”