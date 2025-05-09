How To Deal With The Pressure Of Throwing The ‘Perfect’ Wedding

There’s a quiet pressure that floats into nearly every wedding — one that’s rarely discussed in vendor meetings or engagement parties. It’s the pressure to be perfect. Not just joyful or elegant, but “unique,” “seamless,” and “Pinterest-level flawless.” For many couples, especially in an image-driven world, the wedding becomes more of a production than a celebration.

As a luxury planner who’s had the honor of designing weddings from the Hollywood Hills to Caribbean castles, I can tell you: that pressure is real. But it’s also unnecessary — and frankly, it’s getting in the way of what really matters.

(Porterhouse LA | Courtesy Waverly Coleman)

Advertisement

Perfection Is a Myth — Presence Isn’t

Here’s a truth I’ve learned after over a decade of planning: something always goes off-script. It could be a boutonnière that vanishes between the photocall and the first look, or a string quartet stuck in traffic. These moments don’t make a wedding any less beautiful. In fact, they’re often what make it more memorable.

The goal shouldn’t be perfection — it should be presence. The weddings guests rave about for years aren’t the ones where every chair was lined up at a 90-degree angle. They’re the ones where the couple was fully in the moment, deeply connected, and genuinely having the time of their lives.

(Porterhouse LA | Courtesy Waverly Coleman)

Advertisement

Skip “One of a Kind.” Focus on One-of-YOU.

Many of my clients start by saying, “We want it to feel different.” And I understand the sentiment — no one wants a cookie-cutter celebration. But the magic doesn’t come from doing what’s never been done. It comes from doing what’s true to you.

Want to walk down the aisle to a Bollywood ballad or quote Seinfeld in your vows? I say yes. Want to serve breakfast burritos at midnight instead of a traditional dessert bar? That’s the kind of personal touch your guests will talk about long after the big day.

Authenticity is always more memorable than novelty. When your celebration reflects who you are — your culture, your humor, your history together — the result is naturally meaningful. And yes, still elegant.

(Beast Williams Photography | Courtesy Waverly Coleman)

Advertisement

Style Matters — But It’s Not the Story

Let’s be honest: It’s my job to care about aesthetics, and I sincerely do. I’ve spent hours adjusting floral installs by inches and comparing taupe napkins like my life depended on it. But none of that matters if the design doesn’t mean something. Great weddings aren’t just beautiful — they’re personal.

The best events I’ve planned weren’t defined by how flawless they looked, but by how deeply they felt. A ceremony that brought the couple’s culture to life. A dinner that sparked real connection. A dance floor that turned into a full-blown concert because joy took over.

When style follows feeling — not the other way around — everything just clicks. That’s the kind of beauty that lasts.

(Beast Williams Photography | Courtesy Waverly Coleman)

What You’ll Actually Remember

You won’t remember if the chairs were gold or Champagne (yes, that’s a debate I’ve seen in the last hours). You’ll remember how your partner looked at you during your vows. The spontaneous singalong that broke out during the afterparty. The way your friends lifted you off the ground without warning.

As someone who’s seen hundreds of weddings — from meticulously choreographed to beautifully chaotic — here’s what I know for sure: the best ones are never about perfection. They’re about love, intention, and the freedom to be fully, gloriously present.

Advertisement

That’s what makes a wedding unforgettable. And that’s the only kind of perfect worth aiming for.

(Beast Williams Photography | Courtesy Waverly Coleman)

Insert image: Couple walking away hand-in-hand into the night, with guests cheering behind them.