2025 Honeymoon Guide: Romance, Luxury, and Bucket-List Adventure

Planning a honeymoon used to mean booking a beach resort, ordering room service, and calling it a day. But today’s couples are craving more than just relaxation—they want adventure, culture, and meaningful experiences. Honeymoons are becoming less about unwinding and more about checking off bucket-list dreams together.

“Couples are ready to go to those far, far, far-flung destinations,” says Lauren Doyle, president of The Travel Mechanic. “They see this as a splurge-worthy trip, and they’re going big.” From coral reefs in the Indian Ocean to mediterranean wine country escapes and luxury villas perched on cliffsides, these are the popular honeymoon destinations for 2025 and 2026 that offer adventure, intimacy, and breathtaking views in some of the most iconic destinations in the world.

Greece

Few places say “honeymoon” like Santorini. With its iconic white-washed architecture, sapphire seas, and golden sunsets, it’s no surprise this Greek island continues to top lists of the best places for a honeymoon. Beyond its picturesque beaches and rich history, Santorini is also home to romantic resorts, private villas with plunge pools, and unforgettable candlelit dinners overlooking the caldera.

“We’ve done private villa accommodations for newlyweds in Santorini,” says Edita Sgovio, Vice President of Yachts and Villas at Kensington. “They get their own butler and total privacy, often overlooking the caldera.”

(OLGA GAVRILOVA/smallredgirl - stock.adobe.com)

Modern Santorini honeymoons might include a luxurious day trip by boat or exploring island villages. “We do a private day trip on a catamaran with a chef onboard,” adds Sgovio. “It’s the ultimate way to experience the romantic and scenic side of the island.”

Best Time of Year to Travel

Late April through early October, with May, June, and September offering warm weather, fewer crowds, and idyllic beaches.

Don’t Miss

Visit the ancient city of Akrotiri, a Minoan Bronze Age settlement preserved in volcanic ash, often called the “Pompeii of the Aegean.”

Japan

(kanuman - stock.adobe.com)

A new darling among honeymoon destinations, Japan offers a striking blend of ancient history and futuristic innovation. From a romantic walk through cherry blossoms in Kyoto to private cultural tours in the Japanese Alps, Japan is perfect for couples looking for unique, luxury experiences.

“Japan is just gaining in popularity,” says Lauren Doyle. “People want more unique experiences, and we encourage them to include some luxury but also get out of the major cities and into the countryside.”

Newlyweds can stay in five star ryokans with private onsen, hike among majestic mountains, and enjoy couples spa treatments in tranquil, lush gardens. As Doyle puts it, “It’s bucket-list travel with your new spouse—what could be better?”

(shiryu01 - stock.adobe.com)

Best Time of Year to Travel

March through May and October through early December, for cherry blossoms or fall foliage and milder weather.

Don’t Miss

Explore Kyoto’s Fushimi Inari Shrine, known for its thousands of vibrant torii gates.

French Polynesia

French Polynesia—especially Bora Bora—is a tropical paradise defined by its blue lagoons, overwater bungalows, and powdery white sand. It remains one of the best honeymoon destinations for those seeking a romantic escape with all the perks of luxurious resorts and pristine beaches.

“It’s definitely still high on the list,” confirms Sgovio. “We’ve done yacht charters there for newlywed couples, so they can experience several islands in total privacy.”

Couples can snorkel coral gardens, enjoy spa treatments overlooking the Pacific Ocean, or take private cultural tours to discover Polynesian traditions. French Polynesia is perfect for those seeking exotic accommodations, tropical escape vibes, and beautiful beaches without sacrificing comfort.

(Martin Valigursky - stock.adobe.)

Best Time of Year to Travel

May through October, when the weather is dry and sunny.

Don’t Miss

Visit Marae Taputapuatea on Raiatea, a sacred UNESCO World Heritage Site central to Polynesian culture.

Thailand

A Thailand honeymoon combines vibrant culture with natural beauty. It’s ideal for those who want both a bustling city experience in Bangkok combined with a tranquil romantic getaway in the south.

“We’re seeing an uptick in Thailand, and I think shows like White Lotus have helped bring attention to it again,” says Doyle.

(Courtesy of Amanpuri)

Couples can enjoy cultural tours, dive into world-class street food, or head south for scuba diving and serene white sand beaches. Whether staying in an adults only hotel or a five star resort on a private beach, Thailand offers an exotic and affordable romantic experience.

Best Time of Year to Travel

November through early April, during the cool, dry season.

Don’t Miss

Wander through Ayutthaya Historical Park, home to ancient ruins and a rich historical legacy.

Croatia

With its stunning coastline, fewer crowds than the Amalfi Coast, and luxury accommodations, Croatia has quietly become one of the best places for a honeymoon. The Adriatic Sea, picturesque beaches, and charming old towns make it ideal for romance and relaxation.

“Croatia is up-and-coming, especially on the luxury side,” says Sgovio. “You don’t get big resorts—everything is boutique, so it has a more intimate feel.”

Couples can stay in villas or cozy cabins in wine country, enjoy outdoor activities like hiking or sailing, and experiences candlelit dinners in ancient walled cities. Croatia’s blend of natural beauty and rich history, combined with its relative affordability, makes it a dream destination for newlyweds.

(HALINA_JASINSKA/anilah - stock.adobe.com)

Best Time of Year to Travel

May through September, with June and September offering the best weather and fewer tourists.

Don’t Miss

Walk the medieval city walls of Dubrovnik, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with panoramic views of the Adriatic.

The Maldives

Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is the ultimate romantic getaway. Its luxurious resorts on private islands offer overwater villas, private pools, and spa treatments against the backdrop of breathtaking views.

(Salawin Chanthapan/Salawin Chanthapan - stock.adobe)

“It’s always a popular choice—especially for those dying for an over-the-water villa,” says Tammy O’Hara, owner of Million Miles Travel Agency.

This tropical escape offers intimate romance at every turn, from scuba diving among coral reefs to candlelit dinners on a private beach. It’s no wonder it’s considered one of the most romantic honeymoon destinations in the world.

Best Time of Year to Travel

November through April, during the dry season.

Don’t Miss

Visit the 17th-century Hukuru Miskiy mosque in Malé, a coral stone landmark showcasing Maldivian artistry.

Indonesia

Bali, Indonesia remains one of the best honeymoon destinations for couples who want both cultural depth and tropical bliss. Nearby Sumba offers a quieter, more secluded vibe for those who want a private, off-the-grid experience.

(photo_HYANG - stock.adobe.com)

“A combination of Bali with Sumba is absolutely magical,” says Sgovio. “Some couples we’ve sent there were just blown away.”

From horseback riding along pristine beaches to exploring lush gardens and local temples, Bali and Sumba combine exotic romance with natural wonders. Accommodations range from cliffside villas to luxurious resorts with private infinity pools such as The Bali Viceroy.

Best Time of Year to Travel

April through October, during the dry season.

Don’t Miss

Visit the cliffside Uluwatu Temple in Bali, famous for sunset views and traditional Kecak dance performances.

Fiji

Tucked into the South Pacific, Fiji is a remote yet wildly romantic trip for couples ready to splurge on a tropical paradise. With private beaches, cozy villas, and five star adults only hotels, Fiji is made for intimacy and relaxation.

“Fiji is another spot we’re seeing more interest in,” says Doyle. “People feel excited and like it’s worth it to travel that far.”

Couples can explore coral reefs, enjoy cultural tours in local villages, or go whale watching and hiking in its national parks. Whether you’re coming from Salt Lake City or the West Coast, the trip is long—but the powdery white sand and romantic experiences are unforgettable.

Best Time of Year to Travel

May through October, during the dry season.

Don’t Miss

Visit Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park, home to ancient Lapita artifacts and expansive views of the Pacific Ocean.