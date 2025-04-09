These Trends Are Defining Bridal Style In 2025

If you’ve ever started researching wedding dresses, you know how quickly the endeavor can get overwhelming. There are so many options—satin vs. lace, minimalist vs. maximalist, ball gown vs. sheath—and it feels like the trends change every time you refresh your feed. One minute it’s all about clean lines and subtle silhouettes, the next it’s corsets and drama and ten-foot trains.

While personal style always comes first, knowing what’s trending can actually help narrow the options and spark ideas you hadn’t considered. To make sense of what’s ahead for 2025 brides, I asked two industry insiders for the trends they’re seeing on the runway and in their showrooms.

Dorothy Silver, Director of Merchandising at Kleinfeld Bridal, and Christina Blanchette, VP of Sales and Marketing at Maggie Sottero, shared what’s in, what’s evolving, and what brides are asking for right now.

(Graham Dunn | Courtesy Maggie Sottero)

Basque and Dropped Waists Are Making a Comeback—But Softer Than Before

Waistlines are shifting—literally. Basque waists, known for their signature V-shape that dips below the natural waistline, are showing up in new collections but with a twist. “Basque waists are getting softer at the waist instead of coming to a sharp point,” Silver says. “Brides are leaning into this silhouette due to its elongated, flattering look.”

(Daniel Elster | Courtesy Kleinfeld Bridal)

Ball Gowns Aren’t Going Anywhere

Some silhouettes are just timeless. According to Silver, “Ball gown is the number one silhouette for today’s bride and will remain at the forefront for fashion-savvy brides.”

Blanchette echoes that sentiment, adding that ballgowns are “making a resurgence, especially with dramatic skirts and structured corsetry.” Designers are leaning into volume, architectural lines, and bold fabrics to give this classic silhouette a modern edge.

(Daniel Elster | Kleinfeld Bridal)

With their fitted bodices and sweeping skirts, ball gowns still hold that fairytale appeal—but the 2025 versions feel bolder, cleaner, and far more customizable than the princess gowns of the past.

A-Line and Sheath Styles Stay Strong for 2025

While ball gowns bring drama, A-line and sheath silhouettes are offering something a little more low-key—and just as stylish. “A-line gowns remain a top choice for their universally flattering fit,” says Blanchette. Sheath dresses are also getting a lot of love for their clean, tailored look. “They’re trending for their modern, minimalist appeal,” she adds.

(Courtesy Maggie Sottero)

These cuts work across a range of styles—from classic to contemporary—and are perfect for brides who want something elegant but unfussy. They also tend to be easier to move in, which makes them a smart pick for outdoor ceremonies or more laid-back venues.

Corsets Are Having a Moment

(Courtesy Maggie Sottero)

Corsetry is back in a big way, and not just for period-drama fans. “Corsets are also making a comeback due to the rise in popularity of the Bridgerton-esque trend along with the red-carpet celebrity trends,” Silver explains.

Beyond aesthetics, brides love the way a corset shapes the torso and gives structure to a dress without sacrificing comfort. Millie Bobby Brown tapped into this look with one of her multiple wedding dresses—a custom Galia Lahav gown featuring a lace-up corset bodice and delicate straps. It struck the perfect balance between romantic and modern.

Fabrics Are Getting More Creative

Texture and detail are playing a big role in 2025 collections. Silver points to jacquard fabrics and hand-painted textiles as trending choices—both of which offer visual interest without relying on heavy embellishment.

(Graham Dunn | Courtesy Maggie Sottero)

Blanchette is seeing similar movement. “Soft, draped fabrics like crepe and satin are trending for their effortless elegance,” she says. “Tulle and organza add a touch of romance and volume,” while lace is evolving with “3D floral appliqués and embroidered details for added texture.”

There’s also a growing interest in sustainable materials, reflecting the demand for more eco-conscious bridal fashion.

Celebrities Are Still Driving Bridal Style

Red carpet fashion continues to shape what brides are drawn to, whether consciously or not. “When the bride walks down the aisle, she wants that red carpet feeling,” Silver says.

(Jesse Coss | Courtesy Maggie Soterro)

From large bows to feather accents, plunging necklines, and dramatic ruffles, bridal designers are borrowing directly from Hollywood. Blanchette notes that oversized bows are especially popular right now. “They’re having a major moment, adding a bold, fashion-forward touch that’s perfect for the cool-girl bride,” she says.

If you caught Rita Ora’s wedding look—an ivory Tom Ford gown with a dramatic sheer panel and bow detail—you know just how impactful those little accents can be.

Accessories Are Stepping into the Spotlight

While veils will always have their place, other accessories are gaining ground. According to Silver, chiffon scarves are emerging as a modern alternative: “Soft chiffon flowing scarves are replacing the traditional veil. To make a statement on your big day, I suggest a soft scarf around the neck and cascading to the floor.”

(Daniel Elster | Courtesy Kleinfeld Bridal)

Gloves are back too—especially opera-length in lace or sheer fabrics. Paired with a lace choker that mirrors the bodice of the dress, they offer a coordinated and high-fashion twist on bridal tradition. Blanchette also points to detachable sleeves and gloves as smart, versatile options. They let brides transition from ceremony to reception without a full outfit change.