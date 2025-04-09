Advertisement
Wedding Inspiration

These Trends Are Defining Bridal Style In 2025

A bride in her A Line wedding dress poses with her groom.
(Graham Dunn | Courtesy Maggie Sottero)
By Kevin SpencerSenior Content Strategist 

    If you’ve ever started researching wedding dresses, you know how quickly the endeavor can get overwhelming. There are so many options—satin vs. lace, minimalist vs. maximalist, ball gown vs. sheath—and it feels like the trends change every time you refresh your feed. One minute it’s all about clean lines and subtle silhouettes, the next it’s corsets and drama and ten-foot trains.

    While personal style always comes first, knowing what’s trending can actually help narrow the options and spark ideas you hadn’t considered. To make sense of what’s ahead for 2025 brides, I asked two industry insiders for the trends they’re seeing on the runway and in their showrooms.

    Dorothy Silver, Director of Merchandising at Kleinfeld Bridal, and Christina Blanchette, VP of Sales and Marketing at Maggie Sottero, shared what’s in, what’s evolving, and what brides are asking for right now.

    Advertisement
    The Star Sheath wedding dress by Maggie Sottero.
    (Graham Dunn | Courtesy Maggie Sottero)

    Basque and Dropped Waists Are Making a Comeback—But Softer Than Before

    Waistlines are shifting—literally. Basque waists, known for their signature V-shape that dips below the natural waistline, are showing up in new collections but with a twist. “Basque waists are getting softer at the waist instead of coming to a sharp point,” Silver says. “Brides are leaning into this silhouette due to its elongated, flattering look.”

    A basque waistline elongates the torso and adds a romantic silhouette.
    (Daniel Elster | Courtesy Kleinfeld Bridal)
    Advertisement

    Ball Gowns Aren’t Going Anywhere

    Some silhouettes are just timeless. According to Silver, “Ball gown is the number one silhouette for today’s bride and will remain at the forefront for fashion-savvy brides.”

    Blanchette echoes that sentiment, adding that ballgowns are “making a resurgence, especially with dramatic skirts and structured corsetry.” Designers are leaning into volume, architectural lines, and bold fabrics to give this classic silhouette a modern edge.

    A ball gown style wedding dress with a bow and gloves
    (Daniel Elster | Kleinfeld Bridal)
    Advertisement

    With their fitted bodices and sweeping skirts, ball gowns still hold that fairytale appeal—but the 2025 versions feel bolder, cleaner, and far more customizable than the princess gowns of the past.

    A-Line and Sheath Styles Stay Strong for 2025

    While ball gowns bring drama, A-line and sheath silhouettes are offering something a little more low-key—and just as stylish. “A-line gowns remain a top choice for their universally flattering fit,” says Blanchette. Sheath dresses are also getting a lot of love for their clean, tailored look. “They’re trending for their modern, minimalist appeal,” she adds.

    This wedding dress features an a-line sillouette as well as lace fabric.
    (Courtesy Maggie Sottero)

    These cuts work across a range of styles—from classic to contemporary—and are perfect for brides who want something elegant but unfussy. They also tend to be easier to move in, which makes them a smart pick for outdoor ceremonies or more laid-back venues.

    Corsets Are Having a Moment

    A corset wedding dress with dramatic tulle for a high-fashion bridal look
    (Courtesy Maggie Sottero)

    Corsetry is back in a big way, and not just for period-drama fans. “Corsets are also making a comeback due to the rise in popularity of the Bridgerton-esque trend along with the red-carpet celebrity trends,” Silver explains.

    Advertisement

    Beyond aesthetics, brides love the way a corset shapes the torso and gives structure to a dress without sacrificing comfort. Millie Bobby Brown tapped into this look with one of her multiple wedding dresses—a custom Galia Lahav gown featuring a lace-up corset bodice and delicate straps. It struck the perfect balance between romantic and modern.

    Fabrics Are Getting More Creative

    Texture and detail are playing a big role in 2025 collections. Silver points to jacquard fabrics and hand-painted textiles as trending choices—both of which offer visual interest without relying on heavy embellishment.

    A lace wedding dress by Maggie Sottero
    (Graham Dunn | Courtesy Maggie Sottero)

    Blanchette is seeing similar movement. “Soft, draped fabrics like crepe and satin are trending for their effortless elegance,” she says. “Tulle and organza add a touch of romance and volume,” while lace is evolving with “3D floral appliqués and embroidered details for added texture.”

    There’s also a growing interest in sustainable materials, reflecting the demand for more eco-conscious bridal fashion.

    Celebrities Are Still Driving Bridal Style

    Red carpet fashion continues to shape what brides are drawn to, whether consciously or not. “When the bride walks down the aisle, she wants that red carpet feeling,” Silver says.

    Advertisement
    Oversized bows are trending as a wedding dress detail.
    (Jesse Coss | Courtesy Maggie Soterro)

    From large bows to feather accents, plunging necklines, and dramatic ruffles, bridal designers are borrowing directly from Hollywood. Blanchette notes that oversized bows are especially popular right now. “They’re having a major moment, adding a bold, fashion-forward touch that’s perfect for the cool-girl bride,” she says.

    If you caught Rita Ora’s wedding look—an ivory Tom Ford gown with a dramatic sheer panel and bow detail—you know just how impactful those little accents can be.

    Accessories Are Stepping into the Spotlight

    While veils will always have their place, other accessories are gaining ground. According to Silver, chiffon scarves are emerging as a modern alternative: “Soft chiffon flowing scarves are replacing the traditional veil. To make a statement on your big day, I suggest a soft scarf around the neck and cascading to the floor.”

    Gloves are a trending accessory in the wedding dress industry.
    (Daniel Elster | Courtesy Kleinfeld Bridal)

    Gloves are back too—especially opera-length in lace or sheer fabrics. Paired with a lace choker that mirrors the bodice of the dress, they offer a coordinated and high-fashion twist on bridal tradition. Blanchette also points to detachable sleeves and gloves as smart, versatile options. They let brides transition from ceremony to reception without a full outfit change.

    Advertisement

    More Weddings & Celebrations

    Danielle Frankel's new collection

    Danielle Frankel Returns Home To LA With A New Boutique On Melrose Place

    A wedding welcome reception at the Masseria Salamina

    Puglia’s Masseria Wedding Venues Marry Old World Romance With Rustic Serenity

    Carter Eve's engagement photo session.

    I’m A Jeweler In LA. These Are The Local Vendors I Chose For My Own Wedding

    A bride and groom table from Robert's Catering.

    From the Tasting To The Table: How to Choose The Right Wedding Caterer

    A model poses in the Vera Wang and Jared Jeweler VOW collection

    First Look: The VOW Collection By Vera Wang and Jared Jewelers

    An Indian micro-wedding that holds on to tradition.

    ‘Micro-Luxury’ and Other Indian Wedding Trends For 2025

    A bride and groom at The Social Club participate in cake smashing.

    An All-Inclusive Wedding Package For $10K In Los Angeles? Gen Z Couples Are Flocking To The Social Club

    A bride poses at the main entrance of Sacred Sands.

    Joshua Tree Wedding Venues For Every Budget

    A romantic wedding ceremony at Montenegro Sveti Stefan viewpoint, with an arch overlooking the Adriatic Sea.

    Thinking Of A Destination Wedding in 2026? Put These Popular Locations On Your Short-List

    Kendall and Brian marry in a small ceremony of friends and loved ones.

    Micro-Weddings Are The New Big Trend. Here’s How To Throw One.

    Wedding InspirationWeddings & Celebrations
    Kevin Spencer

    Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement