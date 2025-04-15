Softness, Style & Soul: A Neurodivergent-Friendly Wedding at The Mountain Mermaid

In the summer of 2022, Amy Gong liked Dan Maxwell’s dating profile. Dan, wasted no time asking her out. Their first date was Japanese breakfast outside under the Los Angeles sun, where they nervously picked at their food and talked through the heat. The following dates were equally awkward in the most endearing way—until Dan texted Amy to say he liked her. “Do you like me too?” he asked. She said she did.

Dan proposed on Christmas Day 2023, and they called his mom first to share the news. A few months later, she passed unexpectedly. In response, Amy and Dan created a custom tarot deck for their wedding—each guest represented in a card, alongside spiritual tributes to Dan’s mother, his stepdad, and Amy’s father. It was their way of making sure no one was missing.

(Paula B Photography)

Advertisement

Amy never thought she’d want a wedding. “I gave Dan a hard time about it,” she admits. But then she realized that her inner child didn’t believe she deserved something beautiful. “After a good cry, we agreed on a small wedding in my hometown of LA.” That decision led them to The Mountain Mermaid, a storied venue in Topanga Canyon that was once a haven for gay men to dance together in the 1950s and, more recently, a firefighter refuge during local wildfires.

“We wanted a space with soul,” says Amy. “And people who’d care for us.”

Planned in collaboration with Amanda Chase of Substance, the wedding was designed to be neurodiversity-friendly and as sustainable as possible—less about aesthetics for aesthetics’ sake, more about intentional beauty, comfort, and inclusion.

(Paula B Photography)

Advertisement

Guests were welcomed by lush greenery, meandering paths, and an eclectic mix of antique furniture surrounding a pool. The ceremony was held beneath a canopy of trees, the seating arranged so Amy and Dan could meet in the middle—walking from opposite sides to see every guest face-to-face. “When I reached Dan, I was so excited I tried to kiss him before anything started,” Amy laughs.

Amy wore a vintage-inspired lace gown with a dramatic veil styled by Elena Cortez-Neavel of Abilitee, a neurodivergent slow fashion designer who worked closely with the couple to create looks rooted in texture, memory, and story. Her bridesmaids chose dresses from her personal closet—whimsical layers of tulle and florals from Selkie and Rodarte, a reflection of Amy’s love for sharing beautiful things with friends.

(Paula B Photography)

Advertisement

Throughout the evening, there were no rigid timelines. Guests wandered the gardens, snacked at a grazing table overflowing with charcuterie, fruit, and cheese, searched for their personalized tarot cards, or slipped away to rest and reset. “We didn’t want anyone to feel like they had to perform,” says Amy. “Just be.”

The Chinese tea ceremony took place after dark. Amy wore a traditional red and gold Qun Kua, honoring her family’s roots in the Guangdong province. The couple bowed to elders, offered tea, and received blessings and red envelopes in return. “It was grounding and emotional,” she says. “A way to bring in lineage.”

(Paula B Photography)

As the night wound down, Amy changed into a 1950s dress found in her late mother-in-law’s basement. She and Dan danced slowly among friends, surrounded by warmth and soft lights. The moment was unhurried and full of gratitude.

Their wedding didn’t follow a script. It honored who they are, how they love, and the many people—past and present—who helped them arrive at this day.

(Paula B Photography)

Advertisement

Vendor List

