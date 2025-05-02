Cult Gaia Just Launched Their Debut Bridal Collection. These Are The Pieces That Blew Us Away

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Cult Gaia, the beloved Los Angeles label known for its sculptural accessories and effortlessly ethereal ready-to-wear, has just made its bridal debut—and it’s as dreamy as you’d expect. The Cult Gaia bridal collection, which launched in April 2025, brings the brand’s signature blend of art and fashion into the world of modern bridal wear, featuring architectural silhouettes, sheer fabrics, and bold, contemporary femininity.

“This collection was created for the bride who wants to feel like art,” founder Jasmin Larian Hekmat told Vogue Weddings. Designed to cover every part of the wedding weekend—from the rehearsal dinner to the after-party—the pieces offer a striking alternative for the fashion-forward bride looking to skip tradition in favor of something truly individual.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the most-striking and stylish items from the new collection.

Dresses and Gowns

Ambrosine Dress

A dress with an intricate braided bodice, halter neckline and skirt made of strips of silk.

Tamara Gown

An exquisite high neck linen gown with artful floral embroidery throughout.

Kaela Knit Dress

A hand-crocheted floral mini dress with an off-the-shoulder silhouette.



Shannon Dress

An A-line mini address adorned with wispy ostrich feathers.



Freya Gown

A strapless column gown made in grosgrain with raffia fringe that creates graceful movement.



Nymeria Gown

Crafted from matte air satin silk and features a waterfall of silk organza flower petals that drapes across the back shoulders.

Jewelry

Fiore Earring

Two curved oval white enamel shapes connect to a circular post.



A model wearing the Fiore Earrings by Cult Gaia

Nora Choker

This 100% freshwater pearl choker can be worn casually with a simple tee or accessorized with your favorite Cult Gaia gown. No two are alike.

Calla Vine Choker

A sculptural choker neckline designed in the shape of a calla lily with a brass pistil and stem detail.



Juno Earring

Two thin shiny gold-toned large thread hoops with imperfectly shaped faux pearls.



Handbags

Sirena Clutch

Reminiscent of a seashell, the Sirena Clutch is designed with interlocking shapes of ivory-hued marbled acrylic and features a fan-like closure that slides to attach to a signature magnetic clasp.

Cinch Crossbody Bag

A versatile bag that can be worn as a crossbody, wristlet or clutch, crafted in nappa leather with gold-toned hardware.



Paloma Clutch

A pearlized objet d’art, the marbled acrylic surface of the Paloma Clutch makes a statement, featuring a brushed brass clasp to keep your valuables safe.

Asa Bag

A structured leather handbag featuring a top handle crafted from abstract circular hardware.

