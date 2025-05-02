Advertisement
Cult Gaia Just Launched Their Debut Bridal Collection. These Are The Pieces That Blew Us Away

A model wears a wedding dress by Cult Gaia while holding some flowers.
(Courtesy Cult Gai)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact

Cult Gaia, the beloved Los Angeles label known for its sculptural accessories and effortlessly ethereal ready-to-wear, has just made its bridal debut—and it’s as dreamy as you’d expect. The Cult Gaia bridal collection, which launched in April 2025, brings the brand’s signature blend of art and fashion into the world of modern bridal wear, featuring architectural silhouettes, sheer fabrics, and bold, contemporary femininity.

“This collection was created for the bride who wants to feel like art,” founder Jasmin Larian Hekmat told Vogue Weddings. Designed to cover every part of the wedding weekend—from the rehearsal dinner to the after-party—the pieces offer a striking alternative for the fashion-forward bride looking to skip tradition in favor of something truly individual.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the most-striking and stylish items from the new collection.

Dresses and Gowns

Ambrosine Dress

A dress with an intricate braided bodice, halter neckline and skirt made of strips of silk.

View At Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia Ambrosine Dress
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Tamara Gown

An exquisite high neck linen gown with artful floral embroidery throughout.

View At Cult Gaia

A model wears the Tamara Gown by Cult Gaia
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)
Kaela Knit Dress

A hand-crocheted floral mini dress with an off-the-shoulder silhouette.

View At Cult Gaia

A model wears the Kaela Knit Dress by Cult Gaia.
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Shannon Dress

An A-line mini address adorned with wispy ostrich feathers.

View At Cult Gaia

A model wears the Shannon Dress by Cult Gaia.
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Freya Gown

A strapless column gown made in grosgrain with raffia fringe that creates graceful movement.

View At Cult Gaia

A model wears the Freya Gown by Cult Gaia.
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)
Nymeria Gown

Crafted from matte air satin silk and features a waterfall of silk organza flower petals that drapes across the back shoulders.

View At Cult Gaia

A model wears the Nymeria Gown from Cult Gaia
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Jewelry

Fiore Earring

Two curved oval white enamel shapes connect to a circular post.

View At Cult Gaia

A model wearing the Fiore Earrings by Cult Gaia
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Nora Choker

This 100% freshwater pearl choker can be worn casually with a simple tee or accessorized with your favorite Cult Gaia gown. No two are alike.

View At Cult Gaia

A model wears the Nora Choker from Cult Gaia.
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Calla Vine Choker

A sculptural choker neckline designed in the shape of a calla lily with a brass pistil and stem detail.

View At Cult Gaia

A model wears the Calla Choker by Cult Gaia.
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Juno Earring

Two thin shiny gold-toned large thread hoops with imperfectly shaped faux pearls.

View At Cult Gaia

A model wears the Juno Earring from Cult Gaia.
(Courtesy Cult Gaia )
Handbags

Sirena Clutch

Reminiscent of a seashell, the Sirena Clutch is designed with interlocking shapes of ivory-hued marbled acrylic and features a fan-like closure that slides to attach to a signature magnetic clasp.

View At Cult Gaia

A model displays the Sirena Clutch by Cult Gaia.
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Cinch Crossbody Bag

A versatile bag that can be worn as a crossbody, wristlet or clutch, crafted in nappa leather with gold-toned hardware.

View At Cult Gaia

A model displays the Cinch Crossbody Bag by Cult Gaia.
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Paloma Clutch

A pearlized objet d’art, the marbled acrylic surface of the Paloma Clutch makes a statement, featuring a brushed brass clasp to keep your valuables safe.

View At Cult Gaia

The Paloma Clutch by Cult Gaia
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Asa Bag

A structured leather handbag featuring a top handle crafted from abstract circular hardware.
View At Cult Gaia

The Asa Bag by Cult Gaia.
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

