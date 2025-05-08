Advertisement
Must-Have Pieces from Vivienne Westwood’s Boutique Bridal Collection

Models wearing the Vivienne Westwood bridal collection.
(Courtesy Vivienne Westwood. )
By Kevin Spencer
Vivienne Westwood’s bridal creations have long captivated brides with their daring elegance, and the recent debut of the brand’s first dedicated bridal runway show at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week only deepens the allure.

Rooted in the pioneering legacy of Dame Vivienne Westwood herself, this bridal collection invites brides to celebrate their individuality through couture-level craftsmanship. From dreamy gowns crafted in luxe Italian silks and breezy georgettes to avant-garde reinterpretations like the striking Madame de Pompadour dress, each piece tells a story.

For brides looking to make a bold statement while honoring tradition, we’ve rounded up our favorite pieces from the Vivienne Westwood ready-to-wear bridal boutique.

Dresses and Gowns

Nova Cora Mini Dress

The silhouette of the Nova Cora Mini dress takes inspiration from the popular Nova Cora dress, offering a soft sweetheart neckline on the corseted bodice, complete with the ‘Charming Roses’ embroidery that enhances the elegance of the piece.

View At Vivienne Westwood

A model wears the Nova Cora mini dress from Vivienne Westwood.
(Courtesy Vivienne Westwood)

Mini Bagatelle Dress

The Mini Bagatelle Dress’s structured silhouette features a cinched waist, with a romantic neckline highlighted by draped fabric that sweeps across the shoulders. The full mini skirt, with deep pleats, conceals hidden pockets.

View At Vivienne Westwood

A model wears the Mini Bagatelle dress from Vivienne Westwood.
(Courtesy Vivienne Westwood)
Nova Camille Dress

Featuring a corset reminiscent of fashionable high society women of the 15th-century, this dress has a scoop neckline that sweeps across the shoulders and cinches at the waist, complete with an A-line skirt that wraps around the body with structured folds that converge at the back and extend into a sweeping train.

View At Vivienne Westwood

A model wears the Nova Camille dress from Vivienne Westwood.
(Courtesy Vivienne Westwood)
Lace Fishu Blouse

The piece draws inspiration from the traditional fishu, a square cloth historically worn to fill a low neckline, and has been reimagined this season with a sleeved, hooded silhouette, allowing it to be worn over a gown or tucked into the neckline, serving as either a veil or a shoulder wrap for additional coverage.

View At Vivienne Westwood

A model wears the Lace Fishu Blouse from Vivienne Westwood.
(Courtesy Vivienne Westwood)

Accessories

Belle Heart Frame Purse

The signature Belle Heart Frame purse has a soft leather finish, complete with a metallic crinkle texture, lending an air of faded nostalgia.

View At Vivienne Westwood

The belle heart frame purse from Vivienne Westwood.
(Courtesy Vivienne Westwood)

Lace Edge Chapel Veil

Designed in a tiered silhouette, it features a flowing train that cascades elegantly to the floor. The silver-tone plated comb is gentle on the hair and flexible, allowing for easy adjustment to complement the bride’s hairstyle.

View At Vivienne Westwood

The lace edge chapel veil from Vivienne Westwood.
(Courtesy Vivienne Westwood)

Three Row Pearl Bas Relief Choker

The Three Row Pearl Bas Relief choker draws inspiration from classic pearl jewellery, incorporating Vivienne’s distinctive approach of fusing punk aesthetics with historical influences. The design features a central two-dimensional orb adorned with white crystals

View At Vivienne Westwood

The three row bas relief pearl choker by Vivienne Westwood
(Courtesy Vivienne Westwood)

Gathered Tulle Sleeves

The Gathered Tulle sleeves feature a semi-sheer finish with soft ruched details across the design, accentuating the long-sleeve silhouette. The design receives a glove-like fit, complete with tonal stitching running along the seams.

View At Vivienne Westwood

A model wears the Gathered Tulle Sleeves from Vivienne Westwood.
(Courtesy Vivienne Westwood)

