Vivienne Westwood Unveils First-Ever Bridal Runway Show at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week

In a night that fused history, artistry, and romance, Vivienne Westwood unveiled its first dedicated bridal runway show at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week. The historic Universitat de Barcelona, with its 19th-century cloisters and fragrant orange blossom courtyard, set the stage for a breathtaking presentation during the event’s celebrated Bridal Night gala, organized by Fira de Barcelona with the support of the Generalitat de Catalunya.

Thirty-five looks from the house’s couture and made-to-order bridal collections swept down the runway, embodying the spirit of craftsmanship and storytelling that has defined Westwood’s legacy.

“Bridal has always been an important part of the house, since I first started working with Vivienne in the early ’90s,” shared Creative Director Andreas Kronthaler. “Showing our first bridal collection here, in such a fantastic and inspiring city, felt incredibly fitting. The grandeur of Barcelona’s boulevards and architecture was our starting point.”

Signature corsetry anchored many looks, while precise tailoring introduced a masculine twist. Familiar Westwood motifs reemerged: the beloved rose print, inspired by the 18th-century botanist Pierre-Joseph Redouté, was revisited with tender layers of tulle and fresh touches of orange blossom. Luxe jacquards, breezy washed georgettes, linen, chiffon, and pale pink duchesse silks from Italy infused the collection with an air of classically modern beauty.

There was a story behind every gown, none more poignant than the Madame de Pompadour dress worn by Simonetta Gianfelici—an ethereal reinterpretation of François Boucher’s 1759 portrait, rendered in white. “Vivienne would have adored it,” Kronthaler noted. “It was her favorite dress of all time.”

Creativity and mentorship were also center stage. In collaboration with Barcelona design schools IED and LCI Barcelona, Vivienne Westwood worked closely with students across disciplines, incorporating their designs and concepts into the show. Their work, a celebration of lower-impact design and artistic innovation, will continue to be exhibited during Barcelona Bridal Fashion Fair.

As a tribute to the next generation, 300 students from IED, LCI Barcelona, and ESDi Higher School of Design were invited to an exclusive secondary runway show at the university.

Known for her rebellious spirit and pioneering approach to fashion, Vivienne Westwood built a legacy that transcends trends. Her designs—marked by bold tailoring, historical references, and a fearless celebration of individuality—helped define modern British style and sparked movements that reshaped the industry.

From her early beginnings at her London boutique in the 1970s to her global fashion house today, Westwood’s impact spans ready-to-wear, couture, and bridal collections. The Vivienne Westwood brand continues to honor her legacy, blending heritage craftsmanship with an unwavering commitment to creativity and activism.

