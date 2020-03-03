With Super Tuesday upon us, Joe Biden is hoping key endorsements from former rivals will give him a boost against Bernie Sanders.

The Establishment Strikes Back

Pete Buttigieg. Amy Klobuchar. Beto O’Rourke — remember him? Fresh off Joe Biden’s decisive primary win in South Carolina, two of his fellow moderates quit the race to endorse him, joining other prominent Democrats on the eve of the campaign’s biggest day of balloting. Their presence at his Dallas rally underscored moderates’ panicked effort to coalesce behind somebody other than Bernie Sanders. But unfortunately for Californians who voted early for one of those who’ve just dropped out, there’s no chance of a do-over.

Another establishment-versus-progressive battle is playing out in Los Angeles County, where voters will decide one of the most pivotal races for district attorney in years, one that could bring major changes to the criminal justice system. Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey is trying to fend off progressive challengers George Gascón and Rachel Rossi in a primary that only grew more tense yesterday when Lacey’s husband pulled a gun on Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home. Columnist Steve Lopez doesn’t think “I will shoot you” is a great campaign slogan.

Who Faces the Greatest Danger?

As the new coronavirus continues its spread and many Americans become more anxious, health officials agree on one point: COVID-19 is not indiscriminate. Senior public health officials continue to stress that the virus does not represent a serious threat to most people. But while a healthy adult might contract the rapidly spreading illness with little more than a cough or runny nose, the elderly and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk for a serious infection or even death.

Four fatal cases now linked to a nursing home in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, Wash., highlight that the virus is particularly vicious to those past middle age, especially if they have a chronic ailment such as high blood pressure or obesity.

Faced with the growing numbers of cases without a known cause, dozens of businesses and organizations have canceled events or restricted travel for employees. Twitter is urging employees to work remotely, and Uber said the virus posed a threat to its business. Still, U.S. stocks rebounded somewhat yesterday on hopes that central banks will take action to shield the global economy.

The Sheriff and the Deleted Pictures

Days after the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, a written complaint came in: At a Norwalk restaurant, an L.A. County sheriff’s deputy was showing grisly photos from the scene. Then, for weeks, department leaders tried to keep a lid on the incident instead of investigating — efforts that began in earnest with an order from Sheriff Alex Villanueva to quietly delete the photos.

Now, there are growing demands for an independent inquiry into the matter. It’s the latest in a series of scandals to afflict the nation’s largest sheriff’s department in recent years. Some in the department, as well as legal experts, say the order could amount to destruction of evidence.

An Authority in Name Only

No wonder so many people consider the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority a one-stop shop for solving the county’s homelessness crisis. Its name suggests some, well, authority. In reality, its powers are limited, its mission even more so, its governance fractured. And its inability to live up to lofty expectations — coupled with the skyrocketing homeless population — has led to a growing consensus that it needs an overhaul. The big question: What should it become, and how should it get there?

For a generation, Super Tuesday has been the day of any presidential election cycle when the greatest number of states hold their primaries and caucuses. It’s the day the race explodes into a nationwide contest, marking “a fundamental shift, away from the close-quarters campaigning in states like Iowa and New Hampshire and the drive for momentum,” as The Times described it in 2016 . “From here out, the race is about cold, hard mathematics and piling up convention delegates.”

In 2004, Super Tuesday effectively decided the Democratic nomination: John F. Kerry swept nine of 10 states, with a huge margin of victory in California, and rival John Edwards ended his campaign . But it can hold surprises, too, and a great showing might totally realign the race. In 2008, when Super Tuesday was held in February, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama did similarly well , though Obama would win later races. And in 2012’s Republican primaries, Mitt Romney found himself with a smaller win than expected.

Super Tuesday, Feb. 5, is considered a split decision: Clinton -- here greeting supporters in New York -- wins nine states plus American Samoa. Obama wins 13 states. (John Edwards ended his presidential bid a week earlier.) After the dust settles, Clinton reveals that she loaned her campaign $5 million. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

— Here is the complete list of L.A. Times endorsements in Tuesday’s primary election, from its “yes” on the school-bond measure to its choice of George Gascón to unseat Jackie Lacey as L.A. County district attorney.

— Deputy editorial page editor Jon Healey writes that in a bid to boost turnout, “California invited millions of people to vote too early. Maybe it’s super convenient to be able to mail in a ballot three weeks ahead of election day. But when you’re in the early stages of a primary, it’s also a risky proposition.”

There’s no better way to get to know someone than over a basket of wings with your sleeves rolled up, hands greasy and sauce in the corners of your mouth. Are you a flats or drumette person? Do you prefer ranch or blue cheese? But where are the best fried chicken wings in Los Angeles? The Times’ Jenn Harris took friends Valerie Bertinelli — actress and host of “Valerie’s Home Cooking” on the Food Network — and writer Jo Stougaard on a mini wing crawl for her latest episode of the video series “The Bucket List.”

