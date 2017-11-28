Grammys 2018: Complete list of nominees

The Grammy Awards have embraced rap and hip-hop in the top categories this year, as today’s nominations include several major nods each for Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino.
Jay-Z leads this year’s pack with eight nominations, while Lamar picked up seven, and pop singer-songwriter Bruno Mars earned six. Gambino, the alter ego of Emmy-winning actor-director Donald Glover, netted five nominations, along with singer Khalid and producer-songwriter No I.D.
One of the year’s biggest hits, the remix version of Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, has become the first non-English-language track to be nominated in both the song and record of the year categories. Album of the year nominees are Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!,” Lamar’s “Damn.,” Lorde’s “Melodrama” and Mars’ “24K Magic,” while the song of the year section includes “4:44,” Julia Michaels’ “Issues,” Logic with Alessia Cara and Khalid’s “1-800-273-8255,” Mars’ “That’s What I Like” and “Despacito.”
The 60th Grammy Awards show will air live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.
See the complete list of nominees below:
Album of the year:
- "Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino
- “4:44” — Jay-Z | Review
- “Damn.” — Kendrick Lamar | Review
- “Melodrama” — Lorde | Review
- “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Record of the year:
- “Redbone” — Childish Gambino
- “Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
- “The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z
- “Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
- ”24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Song of the year
- "Despacito" — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
- "4:44" — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
- "Issues" — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
- "1-800-273-8255" — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
- "That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
New artist
- Alessia Cara
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
Pop solo performance
- "Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson
- "Praying" — Kesha
- "Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga
- "What About Us" — P!nk
- "Shape of You" — Ed Sheeran
Pop duo/group performance
- "Something Just Like This" — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
- "Despacito" — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
- "Thunder" — Imagine Dragons
- "Feel It Still" — Portugal. The Man
- "Stay" — Zedd & Alessia Cara
Traditional pop vocal album
- "Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)" — Michael Bublé
- "Triplicate" — Bob Dylan
- "In Full Swing" — Seth MacFarlane
- "Wonderland" — Sarah McLachlan
- "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90" — (Various Artists)
Pop vocal album
- "Kaleidoscope EP" — Coldplay
- "Lust for Life" — Lana Del Rey
- "Evolve" — Imagine Dragons
- "Rainbow" — Kesha
- "Joanne" — Lady Gaga
- "÷ (Divide)" — Ed Sheeran
Dance recording
- "Bambro Koyo Ganda" — Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa
- "Cola" — Camelphat & Elderbrook
- "Andromeda" — Gorillaz featuring Dram
- "Tonite" — LCD Soundsystem
- "Line of Sight" — Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair
Dance/electronic album
- "Migration" — Bonobo
- "3-D the Catalogue" — Kraftwerk
- "Mura Masa" — Mura Masa
- "A Moment Apart" — Odesza
- "What Now" — Sylvan Esso
Contemporary instrumental album
- "What If" — the Jerry Douglas Band
- "Spirit" — Alex Han
- "Mount Royal" — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
- "Prototype" — Jeff Lorber Fusion
- "Bad Hombre" — Antonio Sanchez
Rock performance
- "You Want It Darker" — Leonard Cohen
- "The Promise" — Chris Cornell
- "Run" — Foo Fighters
- "No Good" — Kaleo
- "Go to War" — Nothing More
Metal performance
- "Invisible Enemy" — August Burns Red
- "Black Hoodie" — Body Count
- "Forever" — Code Orange
- "Sultan’s Curse" — Mastodon
- "Clockworks" — Meshuggah
Rock song
- "Atlas, Rise!" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
- "Blood in the Cut" — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
- "Go to War" — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
- "Run" — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
- "The Stage" — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)
Rock album
- "Emperor of Sand" — Mastodon
- "Hardwired...to Self-Destruct" — Metallica
- "The Stories We Tell Ourselves" — Nothing More
- "Villains" — Queens of the Stone Age
- "A Deeper Understanding" — the War on Drugs
R&B performance
- "Get You" — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis
- "Distraction" — Kehlani
- "High" — Ledisi
- "That's What I Like" — Bruno Mars
- "The Weekend" — SZA
Traditional R&B performance
- "Laugh and Move On" — the Baylor Project
- "Redbone" — Childish Gambino
- "What I'm Feelin'" — Anthony Hamilton teaturing the Hamiltones
- "All the Way" — Ledisi
- "Still" — Mali Music
R&B song
- "First Began" — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
- "Location" — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
- "Redbone" — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
- "Supermodel" — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
- "That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Urban contemporary album
- "Free 6lack" — 6lack
- "Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino
- "American Teen" — Khalid
- "Ctrl" — SZA
- "Starboy" — the Weeknd
R&B album
- "Freudian" — Daniel Caesar
- "Let Love Rule" — Ledisi
- "24K Magic" — Bruno Mars
- "Gumbo" — PJ Morton
- "Feel the Real' — Musiq Soulchild
Rap performance
- "Bounce Back" — Big Sean
- "Bodak Yellow" — Cardi B
- "4:44" — Jay-Z
- "Humble." — Kendrick Lamar
- "Bad and Boujee" — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Rap/sung performance
- "Prblms" — 6lack
- "Crew" — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
- "Family Feud" — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé
- "Loyalty." — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
- "Love Galore" — SZA featuring Travis Scott
Rap song
- "Bodak Yellow" — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
- "Chase Me" — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi)
- "Humble." — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- "Sassy" — E. Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)
- "The Story of O.J." — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
Rap album
- "4:44" — Jay-Z
- "Damn." — Kendrick Lamar
- "Culture" — Migos
- "Laila's Wisdom" — Rapsody
- "Flower Boy" — Tyler, the Creator
Country solo performance
- "Body Like a Back Road" — Sam Hunt
- "Losing You" — Alison Krauss
- "Tin Man" — Miranda Lambert
- "I Could Use a Love Song" — Maren Morris
- "Either Way" — Chris Stapleton
Country duo/group performance
- "It Ain't My Fault" — Brothers Osborne
- "My Old Man" — Zac Brown Band
- "You Look Good" — Lady Antebellum
- "Better Man" — Little Big Town
- "Drinkin' Problem" — Midland
Country song
- "Better Man" — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
- "Body Like a Back Road" — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
- "Broken Halos" — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
- "Drinkin’ Problem" — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
- "Tin Man" — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Country album
- "Cosmic Hallelujah" — Kenny Chesney
- "Heart Break" — Lady Antebellum
- "The Breaker" — Little Big Town
- "Life Changes" — Thomas Rhett
- "From a Room: Volume 1" — Chris Stapleton
New Age album
- "Reflection" — Brian Eno
- "SongVersation: Medicine" — India.Arie
- "Dancing on Water" — Peter Kater
- "Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5" — Kitaro
- "Spiral Revelation" — Steve Roach
Improvised jazz solo
- "Can't Remember Why" — Sara Caswell, soloist
- "Dance of Shiva" — Billy Childs, soloist
- "Whisper Not" — Fred Hersch, soloist
- "Miles Beyond" — John McLaughlin, soloist
- "Ilimba" — Chris Potter, soloist
Jazz vocal album
- "The Journey" — The Baylor Project
- "A Social Call" — Jazzmeia Horn
- "Bad Ass and Blind" — Raul Midón
- "Porter Plays Porter" — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
- "Dreams and Daggers" — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Jazz instrumental album
- "Uptown, Downtown" — Bill Charlap Trio
- "Rebirth" — Billy Childs
- "Project Freedom" — Joey DeFrancesco & the People
- "Open Book" — Fred Hersch
- "The Dreamer Is the Dream" — Chris Potter
Large jazz ensemble album
- "MONK'estra Vol. 2" — John Beasley
- "Jigsaw" — Alan Ferber Big Band
- "Bringin' It" — Christian McBride Big Band
- "Homecoming" — Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne
- "Whispers on the Wind" — Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge
Latin jazz album
- "Hybrido — From Rio to Wayne Shorter" — Antonio Adolfo
- "Oddara" — Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
- "Outra Coisa — The Music of Moacir Santos" — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
- "Típico" — Miguel Zenón
- "Jazz Tango" — Pablo Ziegler Trio
Gospel performance/song
- "Too Hard Not To" — Tina Campbell
- "You Deserve It" — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn
- "Better Days" — Le'Andria
- "My Life" — the Walls Group
- "Never Have to Be Alone" — CeCe Winans
Contemporary Christian music performance/song
- "Oh My Soul" — Casting Crowns
- "Clean" — Natalie Grant
- "What a Beautiful Name" — Hillsong Worship
- "Even If" — MercyMe
- "Hills and Valleys" — Tauren Wells
Gospel album
- "Crossover: Live From Music City" — Travis Greene
- "Bigger Than Me" — Le'Andria
- "Close" — Marvin Sapp
- "Sunday Song" — Anita Wilson
- "Let Them Fall in Love" — CeCe Winans
Contemporary Christian music album
- "Rise" — Danny Gokey
- "Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher
- "Lifer" — MercyMe
- "Hills and Valleys" — Tauren Wells
- "Chain Breaker" — Zach Williams
Roots gospel album
- "The Best of the Collingsworth Family — Volume 1" — the Collingsworth Family
- "Give Me Jesus" — Larry Cordle
- "Resurrection" — Joseph Habedank
- "Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope" — Reba McEntire
- "Hope for All Nations" — Karen Peck & New River
Latin pop album
- "Lo Único Constante" — Alex Cuba
- "Mis Planes Son Amarte" — Juanes
- "Amar y Vivir en Vivo Desde la Ciudad de México, 2017" — La Santa Cecilia
- "Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de los Macorinos)" — Natalia Lafourcade
- "El Dorado" — Shakira
Latin rock, urban or alternative album
- "Ayo" — Bomba Estéreo
- "Pa' Fuera" — C4 Trío & Desorden Público
- "Salvavidas de Hielo" — Jorge Drexler
- "El Paradise" — Los Amigos Invisibles
- "Residente" — Residente
Regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)
- "Ni Diablo Ni Santo" — Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
- "Ayer y Hoy" — Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- "Momentos" — Alex Campos
- "Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas" — Aida Cuevas
- "Zapateando en el Norte" — Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)
Tropical Latin album
- "Albita" — Albita
- "Art of the Arrangement" — Doug Beavers
- "Salsa Big Band" — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- "Gente Valiente" — Silvestre Dangond
- "Indestructible" — Diego el Cigala
American roots performance
- "Killer Diller Blues" — Alabama Shakes
- "Let My Mother Live" — Blind Boys of Alabama
- "Arkansas Farmboy" — Glen Campbell
- "Steer Your Way" — Leonard Cohen
- "I Never Cared for You" — Alison Krauss
American roots song
- "Cumberland Gap" — David Rawlings
- "I Wish You Well" — the Mavericks
- "If We Were Vampires" — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- "It Ain't Over Yet" — Rodney Crowell featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White
- "My Only True Friend" — Gregg Allman
Americana album
- "Southern Blood" — Gregg Allman
- "Shine on Rainy Day" — Brent Cobb
- "Beast Epic" — Iron & Wine
- "The Nashville Sound" — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- "Brand New Day" — the Mavericks
Bluegrass album
- "Fiddler's Dream" — Michael Cleveland
- "Laws of Gravity" — the Infamous Stringdusters
- "Original" — Bobby Osborne
- "Universal Favorite" — Noam Pikelny
- "All the Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live]" — Rhonda Vincent and the Rage
Traditional blues album
- "Migration Blues" — Eric Bibb
- "Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio" — Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
- "Roll and Tumble" — R.L. Boyce
- "Sonny & Brownie's Last Train" — Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi
- "Blue & Lonesome" — the Rolling Stones
Contemporary blues album
- "Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm" — Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
- "Recorded Live in Lafayette" — Sonny Landreth
- "TajMo" — Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'
- "Got Soul" — Robert Randolph & the Family Band
- "Live From the Fox Oakland" — Tedeschi Trucks Band
Folk album
- "Mental Illness" — Aimee Mann
- "Semper Femina" — Laura Marling
- "The Queen of Hearts" — Offa Rex
- "You Don't Own Me Anymore" — the Secret Sisters
- "The Laughing Apple" — Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Regional roots music album
- "Top of the Mountain" — Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
- "Ho'okena 3.0" — Ho'okena
- "Kalenda" — Lost Bayou Ramblers
- "Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live]" — Northern Cree
- "Pua Kiele" — Josh Tatofi
Reggae album
- "Chronology" — Chronixx
- "Lost in Paradise" — Common Kings
- "Wash House Ting" — J Boog
- "Stony Hill" — Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
- "Avrakedabra" — Morgan Heritage
World music album
- "Memoria de los Sentidos" — Vicente Amigo
- "Para Mi" — Buika
- "Rosa Dos Ventos" — Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
- "Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration" — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
- "Elwan" — Tinariwen
Children's album
- "Brighter Side" — Gustafer Yellowgold
- "Feel What U Feel" — Lisa Loeb
- "Lemonade" — Justin Roberts
- "Rise Shine #Woke" — Alphabet Rockers
- "Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World" — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Spoken word album (includes poetry, audiobooks & storytelling)
- "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" — Neil deGrasse Tyson
- "Born to Run" — Bruce Springsteen
- "Confessions of a Serial Songwriter" — Shelly Peiken
- "Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo
- "The Princess Diarist" — Carrie Fisher
Comedy album
- "The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas" — Dave Chappelle
- "Cinco" — Jim Gaffigan
- "Jerry Before Seinfeld" — Jerry Seinfeld
- "A Speck of Dust" — Sarah Silverman
- "What Now?" — Kevin Hart
Musical theater album
- "Come From Away" — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
- "Dear Evan Hansen" — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
- "Hello, Dolly!" — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)
Compilation soundtrack for visual media
- "Baby Driver" (Various Artists)
- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2" (Various Artists)
- "Hidden Figures: The Album" (Various Artists)
- "La La Land" (Various Artists)
- "Moana: The Songs" (Various Artists)
Score soundtrack for visual media
- "Arrival" — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
- "Dunkirk" — Hans Zimmer, composer
- "Game of Thrones: Season 7" — Ramin Djawadi, composer
- "Hidden Figures" — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers
- "La La Land" — Justin Hurwitz, composer
Song written for visual media
- "City of Stars" — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
- "How Far I'll Go" — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho)
- "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)
- "Never Give Up" — Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)
- "Stand Up for Something" — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day featuring Common)
Instrumental composition
- "Alkaline" — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)
- "Choros #3" — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)
- "Home Free (For Peter Joe)" — Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)
- "Three Revolutions" — Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdés)
- "Warped Cowboy" — Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge)
Arrangement, anstrumental or a cappella
- "All Hat, No Saddle" — Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge)
- "Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can" — John Williams, arranger (John Williams)
- "Home Free (For Peter Joe)" — Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)
- "Ugly Beauty/Pannonica" — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
- "White Christmas" — Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)
Arrangement, instruments and vocals
- "Another Day of Sun" — Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)
- "Every Time We Say Goodbye" — Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes featuring Jane Monheit)
- "I Like Myself" — Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)
- "I Loves You Porgy/There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York" — Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Count Basie Orchestra)
- "Putin" — Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)
Recording package
- "El Orisha de la Rosa" — Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz)
- "Mura Masa" — Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)
- "Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)" — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)
- "Sleep Well Beast" — Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)
- "Solid State" — Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton) Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)
Boxed or special limited edition package
- "Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta" — Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)
- "Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984- 2014)" — Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds)
- "May 1977: Get Shown the Light" - Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)
- "The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition" — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)
- "Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares" — Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)
Album notes
- "Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With the Truth" — Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)
- "Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition" — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)
- "The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin" — Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)
- "Edouard-Léon Scott de Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute" — David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)
- "Live at the Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings" — Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)
- "Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams" — Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)
Historical album
- "Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta" — Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)
- "The Goldberg Variations — the Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955" — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)
- "Leonard Bernstein — the Composer" — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)
- "Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa" — Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
- "Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams" — Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)
Engineered album, non-classical
- "Every Where Is Some Where" — Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)
- "Is This the Life We Really Want?" — Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)
- "Natural Conclusion" — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)
- "No Shape" — Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)
- "24K Magic" — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)
Producer of the year, non-classical
- Calvin Harris
- Greg Kurstin
- Blake Mills
- No I.D.
- The Stereotypes
Remixed recording
- "Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)" — Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)
- "Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)" — SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)
- "Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)" — Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)
- "A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)" — Four Tet, remixer (The xx)
- "You Move (Latroit Remix)" — Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)
Surround sound album
- "Early Americans" — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
- "Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man" — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)
- "So Is My Love" — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)
- "3-D the Catalogue" — Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)
- "Tyberg: Masses" — Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)
Engineered album, classical
- "Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs" — Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
- "Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man" — Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
- "Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies" — Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
- "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio" — Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- "Tyberg: Masses" — John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)
Producer of the year, classical
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Manfred Eicher
- David Frost
- Morten Lindberg
- Judith Sherman
Orchestral performance
- "Concertos for Orchestra" — Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
- "Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches" — Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
- "Debussy: Images; Jeux & aa Plus Que Lente" — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
- "Mahler: Symphony No. 5" — Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)
- "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio" — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Opera recording
- "Berg: Lulu" — Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)
- "Berg: Wozzeck" — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus of Students and Alumni, Shepherd School of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus)
- "Bizet: Les Pêcheurs de Perles" — Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- "Handel: Ottone" — George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)
- "Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel" — Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Kira Loginova; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)
Choral Performance
- "Bryars: The Fifth Century" — Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)
- "Handel: Messiah" — Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)
- "Mansurian: Requiem" — Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Münchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)
- "Music of the Spheres" — Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)
- “Tyberg: Masses” — Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)
Chamber music/small ensemble performance
- "Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1" — Arcangelo
- "Death & the Maiden" — Patricia Kopatchinskaja & the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
- "Divine Theatre — Sacred Motets by Giaches De Wert" — Stile Antico
- "Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann" — Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich
- "Martha Argerich & Friends — Live From Lugano 2016" — Martha Argerich & Various Artists
Classical instrumental solo
- "Bach: The French Suites" — Murray Perahia
- "Haydn: Cello Concertos" — Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)
- "Levina: The Piano Concertos" — Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)
- "Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2" — Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)
- "Transcendental" - Daniil Trifonov
Classical solo vocal album
- "Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas" — Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Müllejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)
- "Crazy Girl Crazy — Music by Gershwin, Berg & Berio" — Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)
- "Gods & Monsters" — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
- "In War & Peace — Harmony Through Music" — Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
- "Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift" — Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style of Five Ensemble)
Classical compendium
- "Barbara" — Alexandre Tharaud; Cécile Lenoir, producer
- "Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto" — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
- "Kurtág: Complete Works for Ensemble & Choir" — Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer
- "Les Routes de l'Esclavage" — Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer
- "Mademoiselle: Première Audience — Unknown Music of Nadia Boulanger" — Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer
Contemporary classical composition
- "Danielpour: Songs of Solitude" — Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
- "Higdon: Viola Concerto" — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
- "Mansurian: Requiem" — Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)
- "Schoenberg, Adam: Picture Studies" — Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
- "Zhou Tian: Concerto for Orchestra" — Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
Music video
- " Up All Night" — (Beck) Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers
- "Makeba" — (Jain) Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer
- "The Story of O.J." — (Jay-Z) Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer
- "Humble." — (Kendrick Lamar) The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers
- "1-800-273-8255" — (Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid) Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer
Music film
- "One More Time With Feeling" (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers
- "Long Strange Trip" (The Grateful Dead) Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers
- "The Defiant Ones" (Various Artists) Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers
- "Soundbreaking" (Various Artists) Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers