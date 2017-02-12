Grammys 2017: Complete list of winners and nominees

The winners are slowly beginning to be announced for the 2017 Grammy Awards. Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees, with a total of nine nominations including album of the year. Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West all earned eight nominations apiece, while Chance the Rapper picked up seven. The artists competing in the album of the year category are Adele, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Drake and Sturgill Simpson.

The Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET. James Corden will host the event, which will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

See the complete list of nominees below:

Album of the year:

“25” — Adele | Review

“Lemonade” — Beyoncé | Review

“Purpose” — Justin Bieber

“Views” — Drake | Review

“A Sailor's Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson | Interview

Record of the year:

"Hello" — Adele

"Formation" — Beyoncé

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna featuring Drake | Review

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

Song of the year:

"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"I Took a Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

New artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers | Interview

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak | Interview

Pop vocal album:

“25” — Adele

“Purpose” — Justin Bieber

“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande | Review

“Confident” — Demi Lovato

“This Is Acting” — Sia | Review

Dance/electronic album:

“Skin” — Flume

“Electronica 1: The Time Machine” — Jean-Michel Jarre

“Epoch” — Tycho

“Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future” — Underworld

“Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII” — Louie Vega

Rock album:

“California” — Blink-182

“Tell Me I'm Pretty” — Cage the Elephant

“Magma" — Gojira

"Death of a Bachelor” — Panic! at the Disco

“Weezer” — Weezer | Interview

Alternative music album:

“22, a Million” — Bon Iver | Review

“Blackstar” — David Bowie | Review

“The Hope Six Demolition Project” — PJ Harvey

“Post Pop Depression” — Iggy Pop | Review

“A Moon Shaped Pool” — Radiohead | Review

Urban contemporary album:

“Lemonade” — Beyoncé

“Ology” — Gallant

“We Are King” — King

“Malibu” — Anderson .Paak

“Anti” — Rihanna | Review

Rap performance: