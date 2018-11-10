The Los Angeles County coroner’s office received reports Friday night of two bodies found in Malibu, but officials said they could not yet determine whether the deaths were connected to the Woolsey fire that burned through the area hours before.
Lt. Nani Cholakians said coroner’s officials would not go to the scene of the deaths until the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department summoned them, and officials did not know the location or condition of the bodies.
“We don’t know ourselves,” she said. “We don’t have any other information except for that.”
At least 50 people stood on the corner of Elmsbury Lane and Bell Canyon Boulevard on Friday night, many with their cellphones out, recording the destruction unfolding to the west in Bell Canyon.
Flames were visible from the popular post, burning hot and orange along where the road winds into the small community.
Fire engines were stationed along the road into the community, just in case the fire tried to jump the road and head into West Hills. Burning trees and brush crackled and popped throughout the hillside.
Standing along Canyon Ridge Drive, Guy Cohen watched as his neighbor’s condo burned and firefighters battled the flames.
As the Woolsey fire raged Friday, more than 200,000 residents in Ventura and Los Angeles counties were ordered to evacuate.
Joe Menz and his wife, Teresa, woke up around 1 a.m. to the sound of their neighbor pounding on their back patio door.
“There’s a fire coming and it’s mandatory evacuation. You better get out now,” he recalled the neighbor telling him.
Startled, Menz wasn’t left with much time to gather things from their home. He grabbed food, water and his medication — things he would need if they ended up having to sleep in the car.
A diner, a bridge, a mansion, a mobile home and a ranch were among the many structures that were destroyed by the Woolsey fire that swept through the Santa Monica Mountains on Friday.
More than two dozen structures were visible from Kanan Road, a long meandering roadway dotted with multimillion-dollar homes that connects Agoura Hills to the Pacific Ocean.
The total number of structures destroyed in the mountain communities is not known. At Kanan and Sierra Creek roads, a mailbox, two pillars, clay roof tiles and mangled kitchen appliances were left as charred rubble.
Eric Samways was walking his dog along East Hillcrest Drive in Thousand Oaks Friday afternoon when he saw smoke rising from a small hill on a property nearby.
The house next to the smoke had burned down, and he wanted to make sure the fire wouldn’t spread. The 40-year-old tied his dog to a pole on the street and walked over to where two small logs had caught fire.
Samways knocked on someone’s door, borrowed buckets, filled them with water and got to work. After he put out the flames, he turned his attention to several larger logs that were smoldering, but not on fire.
As the Woolsey fire marched closer and closer to Zuma Beach on Friday, evacuees gathered under a pall of smoke and ash. Their horses, dogs, ponies and other pets crowded the sand.
When Talley Hutcherson was ordered to evacuate her Old Agoura home earlier that morning, she didn’t have enough time to properly transport her horses.
“There was just no time to do anything,” said Hutcherson, 57, the owner of Connemara Ranch in Malibu. “Within hours we had to make the decision to come to the beach because the PCH was shut down."