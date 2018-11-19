Victims of the Camp fire filed a class action lawsuit against Pacific Gas & Electric Company alleging the utility is responsible for sparking the deadly blaze that killed at least 77 people and destroyed more than 11,000 homes.
The lawsuit, filed Friday in a Butte County superior court by two law firms — Garner & Associates and Franklin D. Azar & Associates— alleges PG&E has a history of disregarding safety regulations to maximize corporate profits.
Attorneys are asking that PG&E pay victims for their loss of property and other costs related to the fire.
Here is a timeline of rain moving into the Paradise burn zone:
Monday: Dry skies.
Tuesday: Mostly dry skies with rain moving into coastal hills in afternoon and evening.
A McDonald’s. A gas station. Thousands of homes. Residents of the town of Paradise lost everything.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is conducting an inventory of the damage. So far the agency has found more than 15,000 buildings ruined by the Camp fire.
Throughout their investigation they’ve taken thousands of photos. Here are some of them.
As the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection inventories the damage caused by the Camp fire, investigators are taking thousands of photos.
They reveal a town destroyed.
Times columnist George Skelton says Gov. Jerry Brown told the truth about the fires that no one wants to hear:
“You know, we’ve had fires for long before the Europeans showed up here,” the four-term governor replied. “And our indigenous people had a different way of living with nature. For 10,000 years, there were never more than 300,000 [people living in California]. Now we have 40 million and we have a totally different situation.
“So it’s not one thing. It’s people. It’s how people live, it’s where they live, and it’s the changing climate…. And the truth is…we’re going to have more difficulties. Things are not going to get better. They’re going to get more challenging because of the continuing alteration in the climate — lack of moisture, early snowmelt and faster winds, the whole thing.”
Officials have arrested two men in connection with the burglary of a fire station in Butte County.
Robert DePalma and William Erlbacher, both from Concow, Calif., were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, looting during an emergency and possession of stolen property, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Butte County Fire Department said in a statement Monday.
Bail was set at $250,000 for each man, officials said.
The Cal Fire station was set up to help with the Camp fire, which so far has burned 151,000 acres and was listed as 66% contained as of Monday morning.
Last week, Butte County officials arrested six others on suspicion of looting areas that had been evacuated.
At Malibu Colony Cove, some residents who managed to get past the checkpoint Sunday where sheriff’s deputies were turning back cars groused about the restrictions on their comings and goings.
Angelina Radden’s mother had returned to her West Malibu home.
“She’s very persistent,” Radden said cryptically when asked how her mother had pulled that off.
Firefighters continued to make progress overnight against the deadly Camp fire, which has ravaged Northern California for more than a week, boosting containment to 66%, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Monday.
The fire grew slightly overnight and has chewed through 151,000 acres in Butte County. The blaze, which is the state’s deadliest wildfire, has claimed at least 77 lives and destroyed 15,850 structures. More than 11,000 of those buildings were homes.
Fire officials expect the blaze to be fully contained on Nov. 30.
When Jeff and Nan Thompson and their son Alex, a ruddy-haired 5-year-old with boundless energy, returned to their hilltop home in Malibu on Sunday, they were astonished by what had burned and what had not.
Burned: bushes scorched black along their driveway, a metal grate only steps from their living room windows, and a nearby house that used to loom over them from the hills.
Not burned: their butterscotch-colored house, which seemed practically untouched save for a scattering of Spanish tiles that had tumbled from the roof.