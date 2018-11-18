“That’s going to be spread out over a period of days … not coming down all at once,” he said. That may be a good sign.



Typically, debris flows are expected when rain falls at half an inch per hour or more, said David Gomberg of the weather service. That means the rain would have to be fairly heavy to lead to mudslides.



In Southern California, there’s about a 50% chance of rain over the areas affected by the Woolsey fire as early as Wednesday, Gomberg said. If the rain does come, the weather service expects the area to get a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain.



“It doesn’t look like a real heavy rain producer,” he said. “In San Bernardino County … it’s very high certainty you’ll get some rain, and going south into Ventura and Los Angeles counties, the probability weakens.”