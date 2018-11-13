The husky in the online photo had burned ears and a brown spot on her forehead where the fire had singed her fur. But one look at the expression on her face, and Wade Lovett knew he had found his dog.

“She had this pout, and that's her face. As soon as I saw that, I said, ‘That's Luna,’ ” Lovett said. “She’s a beautiful dog, but when she pouts, she pouts.”

He had last seen her two days earlier, as he packed his neighbor’s truck and prepared to leave Paradise, the town he’s lived in his whole life, as the Camp fire barreled toward him. Luna was perched in the front seat and after somehow rolling the window down with her paw, she bolted. Lovett followed her by truck and by foot for nearly an hour, until the flames got too close.